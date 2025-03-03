  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Crime Israel gets an expedited 4 billion from US government

www.timesofisrael.com

US moves to expedite delivery of $4 billion in military aid to Israel

Rubio says Trump has approved $12 billion in arms sales to Israel since taking office, claiming Biden had imposed a 'partial arms embargo' on Israel
Next time Bibi is at the White House he better be wearing a tuxedo and thanking Trump profusely. If not chubby cheeks Vance is going to put on some extra eye liner and pretend to be a tough guy.
Wonder how this plays with we should not be sending money to foreign countries crowd?
I bet next time Bibi is there MGT’s boyfriend in the press pool will compliment Bibi on his outfit
 
Where's the trump popularity poll thread the weirdo Canadian freak made lol
 
isnt this valid under any us president?
least partisan thing in america - money to israel
 
Its the other way around.

iu


be476992-cffb-4ee3-ac4b-47dd7c8cb81c-smallScale_GTX3Z1WXUAExP0K.jpeg
 
They won’t thank us because they don’t really even need it. They are more than armed enough to handle Hamas and Hezbollah. They always have been.

Waste of money
 
"Arms sales" . Who cares? May as well make money on our surplus.
 
$12 billion in major foreign military sales.
 
