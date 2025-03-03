44nutman
US moves to expedite delivery of $4 billion in military aid to Israel
Rubio says Trump has approved $12 billion in arms sales to Israel since taking office, claiming Biden had imposed a 'partial arms embargo' on Israel
Next time Bibi is at the White House he better be wearing a tuxedo and thanking Trump profusely. If not chubby cheeks Vance is going to put on some extra eye liner and pretend to be a tough guy.
Wonder how this plays with we should not be sending money to foreign countries crowd?
I bet next time Bibi is there MGT’s boyfriend in the press pool will compliment Bibi on his outfit