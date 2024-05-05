LeonardoBjj said: - Bibi become a ditactor that even Putin cond't be.

All while the genocide criminal is backed by USA.



I imagine the other war criminals at the Sahe,l laugh when USA condem their atrocities. LIke: - Go first take care of your drunk husband! Click to expand...

US should back that of course, Israel is their ally. You probably think muslims are saying free Palestine because they are against wars and killings lollllllThey were literally celebrating(i was in my majority muslim home country at that time btw so i know what i'm talking about, i'm not some delusional south american.) when Hamas was killing civilians and if Hamas was doing what Israel doing right now, you wouldn't hear ''no to war, we want peace!'' etc.Only thing you hear would be ''Victory will be ours ALLAHU AKBAR!''No one looks at what their side is doing, but you are way too biased to see that. Some countries/people supporting Russia invading Ukraine are crying about Palestine right now. So if Ukraine supporters don't give a fuck about Palestine right now, that would only put them at muslims level.