Gaza: Israeli strike on school kills 27, health ministry says
Palestinian authorities say children were among the dead, while Israel says it hit a Hamas command-and-control centre.
They're claiming they were attacking Hamas and that they took every step to minimize casualties but the footage I wish I'd never seen unfortunately showed children both dead and severely injured.