Crime Israel bombs school/shelter in Gaza, killing 27

Gaza: Israeli strike on school kills 27, health ministry says

Palestinian authorities say children were among the dead, while Israel says it hit a Hamas command-and-control centre.
They're claiming they were attacking Hamas and that they took every step to minimize casualties but the footage I wish I'd never seen unfortunately showed children both dead and severely injured.
 
Such wonderful people with heir western values.

And the NY Times nailed it back in 1899...
Long before the evil hamas was even a thought.
 
This will go down as a news footnote. The smoke screen of tariffs have allowed such an atrocity to go virtually unnoticed by the international community.
 
SuperAlly and his buddies will read the script and say "but hamas".


No souls, no conscience, they sleep good at night because they're already sadists and psychos.
 
