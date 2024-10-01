Crime Israel attacks Syria now: terrorist bombing kills journalist, at least three civilians, more injured

Israel allegedly carried out an air strike in Damascus resulting in the deaths of three civilians, including state television presenter Safaa Ahmed.

www.ynetnews.com

Syrian news anchor killed in alleged Israeli strike in Damascus

Syrian state television accuses Israel of carrying out strikes in Damascus which caused the death of three civilians, among them news anchor Safaa Ahmad
Allegedly my ass.

www.aljazeera.com

Israeli strikes kill three civilians in Syria’s Damascus, state TV says

State-run Syrian Arab News Agency says TV anchor killed in Israeli attack on Syrian capital.
Can someone wake up the clowns at cnn, fox, bbc...?
 
Westerners love these news actually, they see Muslims as their biggest threat, which is why they cheer for Israel as they are doing a great job subverting the region.

It's not like the average person in the West is not aware of how heinous Israel is, more coverage on Israeli Terrorism won't change a thing.
 
And yeah, anyone still confused about mass immigration and guns, ask a Palestinian what they think.
 
Confirmed. Muslims are now average persons in the West.
 
