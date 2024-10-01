International Israel attacks Syria now: air strike kills journalist, at least three civilians, more injured

Israel allegedly carried out an air strike in Damascus resulting in the deaths of three civilians, including state television presenter Safaa Ahmed.

www.ynetnews.com

Syrian news anchor killed in alleged Israeli strike in Damascus

Syrian state television accuses Israel of carrying out strikes in Damascus which caused the death of three civilians, among them news anchor Safaa Ahmad
www.ynetnews.com www.ynetnews.com

Allegedly my ass.

www.aljazeera.com

Israeli strikes kill three civilians in Syria’s Damascus, state TV says

State-run Syrian Arab News Agency says TV anchor killed in Israeli attack on Syrian capital.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com


Can someone wake up the clowns at cnn, fox, bbc...?
 
oski said:
Can someone wake up the clowns at cnn, fox, bbc...?
Westerners love these news actually, they see Muslims as their biggest threat, which is why they cheer for Israel as they are doing a great job subverting the region.

It's not like the average person in the West is not aware of how heinous Israel is, more coverage on Israeli Terrorism won't change a thing.
 
PulsingJones said:
It's not like the average person in the West is not aware of how heinous Israel is, more coverage on Israeli Terrorism won't change a thing.
<WhitmanDefeat>
🤡
sZm6wsc4_t.png



And yeah, anyone still confused about mass immigration and guns, ask a Palestinian what they think.
 
PulsingJones said:
It's not like the average person in the West is not aware of how heinous Israel is, more coverage on Israeli Terrorism won't change a thing.
Confirmed. Muslims are now average persons in the West.
 
tastaylvr said:
More muslims to Europe incoming.
R.N.J. said:
Fox news told me the Israeli's were saving Western Civilization.
1. Syrians refugees in Europe are civil war refugees
2. The war started because of popular discontent with the rule of Bashar al-Assad, who is still in charge of Syria
3. Bashar al-Assad is backed by Iran and Hezbollah
4. Now guess who is getting rid of all the mentioned motherfuckers, so that the Syrian refugees can go home? Israel.
 
Rholk said:
Also took out Assads brother from the looks of it.
Wonder if they'll take this opportunity to rid the world of Assad himself top

A week ago i wouldn't even consider it, now it seems very possible.
Yeah that's just what syria needs more "moderate rebels" and instability <lol>
 
Interesting that Israel doesn’t take in anyone from the countries it’s attacking, yet expects every other western country to.

This surely can’t go on?
 
Rholk said:
Also took out Assads brother from the looks of it.
Wonder if they'll take this opportunity to rid the world of Assad himself top

A week ago i wouldn't even consider it, now it seems very possible.
feels like the end of the godfather......
the-godfather-1972-13141.jpg

The-Godfather-1972-109-300x161.jpg
 
Hesbollah writing checks in indiscriminate missile fire at civilians that their ass can’t cash

Poked the wrong bear
 
Guess they want to defend themselves against the entire Middle East all at once. Nentenyahu is tying to get Israel wiped off the map.

As long as we don't send troops over there or get involved it's whatever. We already piss away enough money on that country.
 
