Israel Adesanya's resume has aged extremely poorly

methrogenn
Israel Adesanya will always be a legend but it's insane how poorly his resume has aged.
I remember there used to be a time where people were arguing that he is better than Silva & some were even saying he's on his way to the mt Rushmore.
Other than Alex & Rob, his wins over Marvin, Costa, Romero Cannoneer & Gastelum have aged like milk.
Even the 2nd Rob fight was relatively close & he was getting his ass kicked before KOing Alex Perira. Alex was making 185 & now he weighs 245lbs.
He's now on a 3 fight losing streak despite only being 35. He has been asking for a Strikland rematch & I won't be surprised at all if Strikland beats him again.
