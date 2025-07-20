  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Israel Adesanya's resume has aged extremely poorly

Israel Adesanya will always be a legend but it's insane how poorly his resume has aged.

I remember there used to be a time where people were arguing that he is better than Silva & some were even saying he's on his way to the mt Rushmore.

Other than Alex & Rob, his wins over Marvin, Costa, Romero Cannoneer & Gastelum have aged like milk.

Even the 2nd Rob fight was relatively close & he was getting his ass kicked before KOing Alex Perira. Alex was making 185 & now he weighs 245lbs.

He's now on a 3 fight losing streak despite only being 35. He has been asking for a Strikland rematch & I won't be surprised at all if Strikland beats him again.
 
With Pereira going on the run he did afterwards, I thought it aged fine.

Definitely been a changing of the guard, including Izzy now out. But all his opponents were legitimate when he faced them.
 
His wins are better than ever.
Pereira was a stud and the bogeyman of the higher weightclass only after Adesanya KO'd him.
Costa was a destroyer who walked down everyone before he fought Adesanya. Costa was never the same after being KO'd by him.
He beat most of the other fighters in their prime and even though most of them are still in the UFC, they're not the same.
 
Cannonier is a legit win and has aged fine TBH.

Rob, Alex, Cannonier are his only truly great wins unless we count 44yo Yoel too. And with Alex we know how bad the weight cut was for him. His power wasn't the same as it is @ 205 and his chin was MUCH worse at 185.

Remember how hyped Kelvin was after their war? Kelvin has a losing record @ MW lol he was always a fat WW but the division was so weak back then they couldn't get him out of the rankings.
 
This is ridiculous. It’s just a changing of the guard this always happens.

No one makes the arguments that Yoel Romero wins aged poorly after Rockhold and Wiedeman went on their losing streaks.

Are we now all of a sudden gonna say, Tony Ferguson wasn’t a good win??

All this is nothing but revisionist history.
 
It's kind of sad his last win in years was the Alex fight, it seemed like that could be the beginning of something special but it was really the end.

It's even crazier that he was being thoroughly outclassed in that fight and found the remarkable shot to change the whole narrative.

At the end of the day, you can only truly judge a fighter once the book is closed, and their career is over. Maybe Izzy can reinvent some aspects of his game and get some wins, who knows.
 
Most fighters age poorly and do the best work of their careers BEFORE their title shot, not after.
 
The same could be said about any fighter ever. Fighters get old. He beat who was in front of him and that’s all you can do. Yeah, he was boring but he ducked nobody and beat who he needed. He was an elite champion
 
People hardly argued he was better than Silva. It always got brought up for discussion but it always ended up the overwhelming majority chose Anderson. Kinda like LeBron and MJ debates
 
Resumes don’t age. The context within which a fight occurs doesn’t change. For example, should everyone who lost to Tony Ferguson during his enormous win streak just kill themselves immediately because Tony, in 2025, is about to get knocked cold by Salt Bae? No, because tony was a monster 10 years ago. Fighting against Tony in two different eras makes a difference.
 
