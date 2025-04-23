Israel Adesanya wants Sean Strickland rematch: 'I gotta get some get backs' Former UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya wants revenge against Sean Strickland, the fighter who ended his second title reign.

Spoiler: Source video on Adesanya's YouTube channel

"I didn't spar after my last fight because I did so well in the fight, so well in the camp, and I didn't get the result I wanted," Adesanya said. "But I was like, I'm still proud of myself. I'm still proud of the way I worked. So then I didn't spar because I just looked after my brain, and then when I was in Miami recently watching Volk get his belt back in Miami as well, then I sparred with Kamaru Usman for the first time in months. I knew once I sparred, I'd be like, 'Man, y'all got any fights?'"So for me now, I'm like, OK, I told Hunter (Campbell) already, I told coach, that it's time. I just knew, and I know who. I have a feeling who I want to fight. You'll like this one. I gotta get some get back. Strickland. I'm gonna get him back.""Because he beat me fair and square in Sydney, five-nil," Adesanya said. "Just whooped my ass badly. And again, that was one of the things what made me realize that I need to slow down in my activity. I was fighting like three, four times a year as a champion. So, I was like, I'm going to pull back now because I'm older, I'm doing things different. So, I don't want to make excuses, because he beat me, but then I just want to show him, if you beat me at my best. This time, I'm gonna come at him correct.""Everything he's done since that – because, I used to get bullied a lot as a kid," Adesanya said. "So, he's an embodiment of that in a sense. He attacked the young me, the inner child. So, I just want to protect him and get some get back for him."