Media Israel Adesanya wants a rematch with Sean Strickland

"I didn't spar after my last fight because I did so well in the fight, so well in the camp, and I didn't get the result I wanted," Adesanya said. "But I was like, I'm still proud of myself. I'm still proud of the way I worked. So then I didn't spar because I just looked after my brain, and then when I was in Miami recently watching Volk get his belt back in Miami as well, then I sparred with Kamaru Usman for the first time in months. I knew once I sparred, I'd be like, 'Man, y'all got any fights?'

"So for me now, I'm like, OK, I told Hunter (Campbell) already, I told coach, that it's time. I just knew, and I know who. I have a feeling who I want to fight. You'll like this one. I gotta get some get back. Strickland. I'm gonna get him back."

"Because he beat me fair and square in Sydney, five-nil," Adesanya said. "Just whooped my ass badly. And again, that was one of the things what made me realize that I need to slow down in my activity. I was fighting like three, four times a year as a champion. So, I was like, I'm going to pull back now because I'm older, I'm doing things different. So, I don't want to make excuses, because he beat me, but then I just want to show him, if you beat me at my best. This time, I'm gonna come at him correct."

"Everything he's done since that – because, I used to get bullied a lot as a kid," Adesanya said. "So, he's an embodiment of that in a sense. He attacked the young me, the inner child. So, I just want to protect him and get some get back for him."

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Israel Adesanya wants Sean Strickland rematch: 'I gotta get some get backs'

Former UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya wants revenge against Sean Strickland, the fighter who ended his second title reign.
I'm sick of Strickland getting his way every time because I think there's plenty at MW to send his ranking down, but even with a loss to Izzy he stays ranked high.

Strickland will probably do it, but it's another rematch that will jam up rankings. We've basically the last couple years can say Strickland is better than Costa and worse than DDP, maybe better than Izzy but Izzy looks like he lost a step.

The MW line will just get longer
 
MW is a mess. I hope Khamzat fights another contender while DDP heals.
 
I honestly don't mind them rematching. Izzy shit the bed against Sean and clearly wasn't himself.
 
The only problem with this is Izzy is 1-4 in his last 5. He’s lost 3 in a row. I’m trying to imagine how Izzy merits a fight up in the standings?

Avenge the loss blah, blah, blah.

No. He does NOT deserve to fight up in the rankings. Isn’t that just common sense?
 
