Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov, who will You Will Vote For Dreyga support?

Ser das Trevas
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Jul 30, 2024
- Messages
- 212
- Reaction score
- 388
On one side we have the black African Nigerian fighter, on the other a Russian Muslim from Dagestan.
On one side we have the black African Nigerian fighter, on the other a Russian Muslim from Dagestan.
Izzy is Dreyga's wife, Nasourdine and Ankalaev are his mistress. There are levels to this.
Dont mind it, OP has some wierd complex where its incomprehensible for a black man to root for a Muslim fighter from Eurasia.This thread super weird
I was hoping he'd fight Shara Bullet
Is he finally banned? One of the worst posters the site has seen in a decade, and that's saying something in a dreyga thread.Dreyga is a very powerful person. I think he's the one that got rid of AldoStillGoat lol
Yeah he got banned lol his funeral is tonight if you wanna go. I've got my tux readyIs he finally banned? One of the worst posters the site has seen in a decade, and that's saying something in a dreyga thread.
I don’t get it. Is it Vote for the Best Poster time again? Are you Dregya’s campaign manager?On one side we have the black African Nigerian fighter, on the other a Russian Muslim from Dagestan.
Sure, I'm down, I'll bring extra piss!Yeah he got banned lol his funeral is tonight if you wanna go. I've got my tux ready
Nobody has ever had a crush on Dreyga.I think OP has a crush on Dreyga.
LOLDreyga has no masculine characteristics.