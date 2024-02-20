Rumored Israel Adesanya vs Khamzat Chimaev to headline UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22 | UPDATE: Apparently not true

About time Khamzat fights a true middleweight contender. Izzy's definitely getting mauled.
 
FAKE! They wouldn't be selling tickets for an event in June yet anyways, especially with a main event already lined up that far away lol.

Well duh, wouldn't they announce the fight before selling tickets for it?
 
I’d like to see that. But as of now I call bullshit. I’m not sure either guy actually wants that fight.
 
Well duh, wouldn't they announce the fight before selling tickets for it?
It probably would’ve been someones mistake if this was legit.
Wouldn’t be the first time the PR team fumbles a huge announcement, lol.
 
Well duh, wouldn't they announce the fight before selling tickets for it?
Yeah they would... 'they' as in the UFC. Remind me of the last time UFC announced any fight 4+ months ahead of time lol.
 
I doubt they waste Izzy or any other ppv draw opposite of Khamzat. Feels like Cannonier, Rob, Imavov, or even Fluffy would be more likely to be used on a FN.

The only reason Khamzat is in play for Saudi is because he can't get into the US and who knows how many other countries.
 
This was the fight I was hoping would main event UFC 300
 
