  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Israel Adesanya vs Kelvin Gastelum Inducted UFC Hall Of Fame

Well deserved!!!!

When will Sherdog finally stop Izzy and start giving him his flowers?

Fight of the year. KO of the Year. Many legendary rivalries and great performances. 8 titles wins. Second Greatest Middleweight of All Time
 
Fantastic fight but I don't even think it was the best title fight of the night. Definitely at top 10-ish UFC fight ever though & deserving of being in the HOF
 
One of the great fights.

giphy.gif

giphy.gif

giphy.gif

giphy.gif

giphy.gif
 
Eh. It was a legitimately good fight but it really lacks that "historical significance" to be a Hall of Fame worthy fight IMHO.

This feels like an "in the moment" decision considering 1) Izzy is popular in Australia and 2) he is very close to retirement after just losing a week ago so they want to give him a thank you acknowledgment.

Considering how stingy/biased the UFC HOF is, this one feels out of place to me and I feel like there are many more fights that should be in there long before this one. I would have preferred if they just inducted Izzy as a fighter by himself TBH but whatever, no one cares about the UFC HOF anyway
 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
Well deserved!!!!

When will Sherdog finally stop Izzy and start giving him his flowers?

Fight of the year. KO of the Year. Many legendary rivalries and great performances. 8 titles wins. Second Greatest Middleweight of All Time
Click to expand...
They could have given him his flowers by inducting him into the HOF as a fighter. Kelvin Gastelum having his name anywhere near the HOF feels wrong to me
 
Totally forgot about that one, mostly because Gastelum has a legit eating disorder and can't take him seriously

Good for them.. Izzy will obviously end up there with his own credentials one day.
 
JoeRowe said:
Fantastic fight but I don't even think it was the best title fight of the night. Definitely at top 10-ish UFC fight ever though & deserving of being in the HOF
Click to expand...
Man, you are trying to troll with this comment



Great fight, was the BEST TITLE FIGHT ON THAT CARD AND THE BEST INTERIM TITLE FIGHT OF ALL TIME

This was also Izzy most competitive and entertaining fight in the UFC ever
 
tritestill said:
Man, you are trying to troll with this comment



Great fight, was the BEST TITLE FIGHT ON THAT CARD AND THE BEST INTERIM TITLE FIGHT OF ALL TIME

This was also Izzy most competitive and entertaining fight in the UFC ever
Click to expand...
I agree that this was a much better fight than Holloway/Poirier 2 but is the "Best Interim Title Fight of All Time" really an accolade worth celebrating??

I mean what's next, Best Forced Trilogy? Greatest Injury Replacement Co-Main Eventer? Interim titles are a plague on the sport... they should not be celebrated
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
I agree that this was a much better fight than Holloway/Poirier 2 but is the "Best Interim Title Fight of All Time" really an accolade worth celebrating??

I mean what's next, Best Forced Trilogy? Greatest Injury Replacement Co-Main Eventer? Interim titles are a plague on the sport... they should not be celebrated
Click to expand...
There are non-title fights in the UFC HOF and some are the greatest fights ever. I was making a point, your feelings about interim title fights has no impact on the quality of the bout.
 
snugglecakes said:
the fight wing needs to just go the fuck away... It just puts undeserving gatekeepers into HOF status like Diego sanchez and stephan bonor. A HOF should actually mean something and this fight wing bullshit just diminishes it's worth
Click to expand...
Agreed although I think both of these fighters are INFINITELY more deserving than Kelvin Gastelum. The UFC might not even be here if it wasn't for Bonnar. The only thing that would be affected if Kelvin disappeared is the percentage of fighters who have missed weight
 
tritestill said:
There are non-title fights in the UFC HOF and some are the greatest fights ever. I was making a point, your feelings about interim title fights has no impact on the quality of the bout.
Click to expand...
What point were you trying to make? <lmao>You were attacking someone and shouting in all caps as if this fight won some official poll that they flagrantly ignored which is ridiculous. No one at all, not even the UFC, cares whether or not this fight from 6 years ago was for a fake title.

If you think the fight deserves to be in the HOF, that's fine... just say that. However, do not insult others about made up accolades that even the most highly autistic fan wouldn't care about
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
What point were you trying to make? <lmao>You were attacking someone and shouting in all caps as if this fight won some official poll that they flagrantly ignored which is ridiculous. No one at all, not even the UFC, cares whether or not this fight from 6 years ago was for a fake title.

If you think the fight deserves to be in the HOF, that's fine... just say that. However, do not insult others about made up accolades that even the most highly autistic fan wouldn't care about
Click to expand...
They don't care, but they but it's going in the HOF. Ok bro, you got it. You have some weird emotional attachment to interim title fights. I'm done responding to you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,110
Messages
56,875,740
Members
175,437
Latest member
TwentynineTwentyeight

Share this page

Back
Top