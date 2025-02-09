Eh. It was a legitimately good fight but it really lacks that "historical significance" to be a Hall of Fame worthy fight IMHO.



This feels like an "in the moment" decision considering 1) Izzy is popular in Australia and 2) he is very close to retirement after just losing a week ago so they want to give him a thank you acknowledgment.



Considering how stingy/biased the UFC HOF is, this one feels out of place to me and I feel like there are many more fights that should be in there long before this one. I would have preferred if they just inducted Izzy as a fighter by himself TBH but whatever, no one cares about the UFC HOF anyway