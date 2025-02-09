They could have given him his flowers by inducting him into the HOF as a fighter. Kelvin Gastelum having his name anywhere near the HOF feels wrong to meWell deserved!!!!
When will Sherdog finally stop Izzy and start giving him his flowers?
Fight of the year. KO of the Year. Many legendary rivalries and great performances. 8 titles wins. Second Greatest Middleweight of All Time
Man, you are trying to troll with this commentFantastic fight but I don't even think it was the best title fight of the night. Definitely at top 10-ish UFC fight ever though & deserving of being in the HOF
Great fight, was the BEST TITLE FIGHT ON THAT CARD AND THE BEST INTERIM TITLE FIGHT OF ALL TIME
This was also Izzy most competitive and entertaining fight in the UFC ever
I mean what's next, Best Forced Trilogy? Greatest Injury Replacement Co-Main Eventer? Interim titles are a plague on the sport... they should not be celebrated
Agreed although I think both of these fighters are INFINITELY more deserving than Kelvin Gastelum. The UFC might not even be here if it wasn't for Bonnar. The only thing that would be affected if Kelvin disappeared is the percentage of fighters who have missed weightthe fight wing needs to just go the fuck away... It just puts undeserving gatekeepers into HOF status like Diego sanchez and stephan bonor. A HOF should actually mean something and this fight wing bullshit just diminishes it's worth
If you think the fight deserves to be in the HOF, that's fine... just say that. However, do not insult others about made up accolades that even the most highly autistic fan wouldn't care about