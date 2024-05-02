Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira 1st Kickboxing Fight was a Robbery

Some of the critizism Izzy faces is definitely based on politics, he's become the "cultural war" target in MMA at the moment BUT that doesnt mean a lot of what he does/says isnt questionable.



I think he did unquestionably duck the third fight with Alex, a fight which would have helped seal his legacy and lessen the earlier kickboxing loses.



As far as those fights go as well I would point out then were not actually during Pereira's best run in kickboxing, at the time he was beating Izzy he was an upper mid level guy, it was only in 2017 that I think he tightened up his game significantly and spent on his undefeated run staking a claim for the #1 P4P spot.