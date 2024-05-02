Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira 1st Kickboxing Fight was a Robbery

Hog-train
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Nov 26, 2003
- Messages
- 9,745
- Reaction score
- 7,975
I feel like people love to hate on Izzy so much that they constantly look for things to criticize him for. He's 3-1 against. He likes molesting dogs (overblown and stupid). But have they actually looked at the Poatan-Izzy kickboxing fights?
IMO, Izzy won this fight. People are just counting it as a loss but they haven't even watched. The entire fight is below. Watch the fight without bias, better yet without sound. Izzy landed more strikes and won the decision IMO.
IMO, Izzy won this fight. People are just counting it as a loss but they haven't even watched. The entire fight is below. Watch the fight without bias, better yet without sound. Izzy landed more strikes and won the decision IMO.
Last edited: