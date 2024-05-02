Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira 1st Kickboxing Fight was a Robbery

I feel like people love to hate on Izzy so much that they constantly look for things to criticize him for. He's 3-1 against. He likes molesting dogs (overblown and stupid). But have they actually looked at the Poatan-Izzy kickboxing fights?

IMO, Izzy won this fight. People are just counting it as a loss but they haven't even watched. The entire fight is below. Watch the fight without bias, better yet without sound. Izzy landed more strikes and won the decision IMO.

 
Izzy fans are so cringe. They root for every Pereira opponent and can’t stand the amount of success the guy has.

PS: A robbery is not possible when a fight is close. This was a close fight that Izzy still couldn’t win.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
It's disturbing how many people here have defended and minimized molesting an animal
It's definitely weird. I don't think that Izzy is particularly deviant, and I believe that he genuinely cares about his dog, but it's a blindspot that makes him look really bad.
 
Fatback96 said:
Izzy fans are so cringe. They root for every Pereira opponent and can’t stand the amount of success the guy has.

PS: A robbery is not possible when a fight is close. This was a close fight that Izzy still couldn’t win.
You're automatically making assumptions. I'm a fan of both Poatan and Izzy. I actually love Poatan's personality more. But I can't take away from Izzy's body of work in MMA.

Did you actually watch the whole fight?

danmorim said:
He did not win, sorry my friemd.
Did you watch the fight?
 
Some of the critizism Izzy faces is definitely based on politics, he's become the "cultural war" target in MMA at the moment BUT that doesnt mean a lot of what he does/says isnt questionable.

I think he did unquestionably duck the third fight with Alex, a fight which would have helped seal his legacy and lessen the earlier kickboxing loses.

As far as those fights go as well I would point out then were not actually during Pereira's best run in kickboxing, at the time he was beating Izzy he was an upper mid level guy, it was only in 2017 that I think he tightened up his game significantly and spent on his undefeated run staking a claim for the #1 P4P spot.
 
Even in the second fight he was whopping his ass.
 
Yeah, Wonderboy, Mighty Mouse and Gabriel Vargas all had it for Izzy, IIRC. But what do these guys know about striking?
 
