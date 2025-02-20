Israel Adesanya says he leans towards Prime Anderson Silva in a hypothetical matchup against alex at 185, timestamp is 34:21, do you agree?

I am going to have to disagree with what appears to be a fairly unanimous sherdog trend here.



If you look at the Weidman fights, Anderson struggled quite a bit with a LONG opponent who remained disciplined and didn't over extend. When Alex is being defensively responsible, which really we have only seen him abandon when he thought he had Izzy on the ropes, he is pretty good about minding his distance and not over extending or getting out of position.





Mirror stances also puts Anderson further away so likely he then has to try to match long range weapons with Alex and Alex is too big and strong for Anderson to manhandled him with the Thai plum in the clinch.



I don't see Alex taking the bait when Anderson inevitably resorts to clowning to try to draw out a mistake for a counter.



What is left is a long range kickboxing match. And that favors the guy who is 3 inches taller and has about 5 inches of reach advantage to go with world class kickboxing skills and power.