Israel Adesanya says he leans towards Prime Anderson Silva in a hypothetical matchup against alex at 185, timestamp is 34:21, do you agree?

At 185? Yeah Anderson would probably win, he’s way faster. At 205? Alex
 
im always hesitant to side with older legends against newer fighters, even in the prime.

the sport evolves, athletes improve, etc.
 
At 185 yeah, I'd probably take Anderson. Alex cut an incredible amount of weight for that time he was at MW- his fight day weight at LHW is 232 after rehydration.

Anderson is a better overall fighter with his variety of elite-level skills, but Alex may be a match for him in the standup fight they would likely have. LHW may well go to Alex.
 
I am going to have to disagree with what appears to be a fairly unanimous sherdog trend here.

If you look at the Weidman fights, Anderson struggled quite a bit with a LONG opponent who remained disciplined and didn't over extend. When Alex is being defensively responsible, which really we have only seen him abandon when he thought he had Izzy on the ropes, he is pretty good about minding his distance and not over extending or getting out of position.


Mirror stances also puts Anderson further away so likely he then has to try to match long range weapons with Alex and Alex is too big and strong for Anderson to manhandled him with the Thai plum in the clinch.

I don't see Alex taking the bait when Anderson inevitably resorts to clowning to try to draw out a mistake for a counter.

What is left is a long range kickboxing match. And that favors the guy who is 3 inches taller and has about 5 inches of reach advantage to go with world class kickboxing skills and power.
 
I think you could argue Anderson had "it" more than Alex does, that combination of mental toughness and excellent ring IQ which allows fighters to find a way to win even when things are going against them, he's probably up there with Nog and Fedor as one of the great examples of that.

As a style matchup though I don't think this is great for him personally, Alex is a better kickboxer than anyone he ever beat, capable of outlanding him from range and of countering him if he tries to rush in.
 
bingo, poatans style would be a problem for Anderson


Not sure who would win

Draw
 
Locked in Aderson wins. Goofy, not engaging Anderson gets wrecked.
 
Vitor Belfort could not land on prime Anderson Silva,
prime Anderson Silva beat Dricus/Strickland/Pereira by TKO
 
I could see Anderson taking Alex too lightly and getting chinned after winning the first few minutes
 
I could see either winning. Silva never fought anyone like Pereira during his run. No one even remotely close. Same for Pereira but that's a big fucking dude with lights out striking.

Anderson could find that chin but Pereira can shut anyone's lights out too.
 
This truth will hurt and lot of you but Alex is the superior striker and an absolute nightmare matchup stylistically for Andy.
 
Izzy is 1-1 in MMA against Alex and he is like a dollar store version of Anderson
 
