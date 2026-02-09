BoxerMaurits
However, an injury threw a spanner in the works:
They'll wake up when the champ fights again.It feels like the entire MW division went to sleep after KC won the title.
Izzy is going to knock pyfer back to the contender seriesAdesanya has to win against Pyfer, its a must win, if he doesn't then he will retire I reckon
Classic career trajectory of a former champion or title challenger.Crazy that he's on a three fight losing streak since the Pereira KO ... and 4-5 since beating Costa.
UFC is afooking joke.That's cos the title hasn't been defended since and as far as I can recall, a defence hasn't been lined up yet