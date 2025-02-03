Israel Adesanya - Respect

Cause of all the Izzy fall from grace threads. I wanted to highlight the fact that Izzy has accomplished incredible stiff, all things considering.I mean, the guy has over 100 pro fights between kickboxing and mma. In his kickboxing days, its not like he was fighting bums in some amateur bum league either. He has fought in elite kickboxing and mma orgs and been champ.He is easily one of the top 5 guys in mma history to come from a pure striking base and become a defending champ, in the UFC no less. Not even Anderson had the extensive pro striking history before entering MMA.He did also fight grapplers and tried his luck at lhw, so its not like he was gifted easy fights.All in all, I believe that if you spend that much time ring/cage at the professional level fighting in elite orgs for the majority of your career. Father time will catch up a lot quicker. Once you hit your mid 30s its normally a wrap, especially if you are reliant on speed and quick reflexes.When we look at his fight record its actually extremely impressive.Kickboxing : 75-5MMA : 24-5Boxing : 5-1That's 104-11 record in fighting.Even though I wasnt a big fan of his personallity especially early on, I have to give the guy his due respect for being an absolute warrior.