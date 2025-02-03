  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Israel Adesanya - Respect

Ezekiel 25:17

Ezekiel 25:17

Red Belt
@red
Joined
May 15, 2016
Messages
7,846
Reaction score
8,100
sddefault.jpg


Cause of all the Izzy fall from grace threads. I wanted to highlight the fact that Izzy has accomplished incredible stiff, all things considering.



I mean, the guy has over 100 pro fights between kickboxing and mma. In his kickboxing days, its not like he was fighting bums in some amateur bum league either. He has fought in elite kickboxing and mma orgs and been champ.

He is easily one of the top 5 guys in mma history to come from a pure striking base and become a defending champ, in the UFC no less. Not even Anderson had the extensive pro striking history before entering MMA.

He did also fight grapplers and tried his luck at lhw, so its not like he was gifted easy fights.

All in all, I believe that if you spend that much time ring/cage at the professional level fighting in elite orgs for the majority of your career. Father time will catch up a lot quicker. Once you hit your mid 30s its normally a wrap, especially if you are reliant on speed and quick reflexes.

When we look at his fight record its actually extremely impressive.

Kickboxing : 75-5
MMA : 24-5
Boxing : 5-1

That's 104-11 record in fighting.

Even though I wasnt a big fan of his personallity especially early on, I have to give the guy his due respect for being an absolute warrior.

614ta5wy+pL._AC_UF894,1000_QL80_.jpg
 
recency bias as per typical of the masses will have most forget he is easily one of the best UFC fighters of all time.

to me i maintain his decline was more of a psychological element rather than father time itself, and no comeback fight will bring back a fire that was basically extinguished after he slayed his personal demon via KO (Alex Periera)
 
It's time to retire but we know it won't happen. It's hard to walk away and we know most fighters won't retire unless the UFC is kicking them out the door. UFC will keep giving him fights because he's a good enough draw. They can still sell pay-per-views and use his name to build up the next generation
 
Nah
he was not an elite kickboxer who lost even to Filip Verlinden and he is not a good MMA fighter.
he was lucky enough to be UFC champ ( so was Bisping ).
 
I'm not typically a race baiter, but I always got the impression people didn't like him because he was cocky and a black guy.

He was nowhere as cringe cocky as Colby Covington, but he was beloved while Izzy was hated. Why?

Izzy is objectively not a bad person and is loyal to his friends and other fighters in his camp. Unlike some of Colby's disloyal antics.
 
I never liked him, but he grew on me. He's a bit of a sensitive guy, but I think he's a skilled, technical fighter who got that dawg in him too.

Having a huge set of balls to take on Pereira again and then coming through, you gotta tip your hat, you know? Probably one of the greatest wins ever in UFC.

adesanya-pereira-adesanya-bow-arrow.gif


Respect for a hell of a career he had. In terms of accomplishments, he's easily the number 2 middleweight ever. Personality aside, what's not to like? Fought frequently, fought everybody, cleaned out the division pretty much before he ran into the toughest match up in Alex. I doubt Anderson was beating Alex either.

200w.gif

hat-tip-hats-off.gif


And above all, he was a clean fighter unlike Android Silva.

RESPECTT!
 
Last edited:
Hog-train said:
I'm not typically a race baiter, but I always got the impression people didn't like him because he was cocky and a black guy.

He was nowhere as cringe cocky as Colby Covington, but he was beloved while Izzy was hated. Why?

Izzy is objectively not a bad person and is loyal to his friends and other fighters in his camp. Unlike some of Colby's disloyal antics.
Click to expand...

The only black guys in the UFC in modern times i seen get decent love has been jon jones and derek lewis Probably cause jon plays the part of a complete fck up outside of the cage and lewis says and does some buffoon shit inside of it. They play their parts.
 
Hog-train said:
I'm not typically a race baiter, but I always got the impression people didn't like him because he was cocky and a black guy.

He was nowhere as cringe cocky as Colby Covington, but he was beloved while Izzy was hated. Why?

Izzy is objectively not a bad person and is loyal to his friends and other fighters in his camp. Unlike some of Colby's disloyal antics.
Click to expand...

Ezekiel 25:17 said:
The only black guys in the UFC in modern times i seen get decent love has been jon jones and derek lewis Probably cause jon plays the part of a complete fck up outside of the cage and lewis says and does some buffoon shit inside of it. They play their parts.
Click to expand...

Wow, these are some seriously shocking things to say. Really?

I guess Daniel Cormier is half white now? And Colby is loved? Where? In the Maga Land where dreams come true and Trump has a brain or conscience?

That's a pretty wild thing to say but jeez. You see Izzy and you never thought oh boy this guy acts pretty unlikable?

With all due respect, I mean, you do you guys, but wow.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,686
Messages
56,847,821
Members
175,428
Latest member
mogul

Share this page

Back
Top