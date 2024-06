Alex saved 2 historic ufc events and winning in spectacular fashion in both, beating champions after champions.







All this while Izzy on his sofa picks against Alex every change he gets and desperately posing that one win as some kind of saving grace when Alex proves him wrong again and again.







Alex is a top 3 star if not the biggest ufc star right now. All this would be avoid had Izzy not open his big mouth and bitter about Pereira. But he can’t help himself.