Media Israel Adesanya: "Never Been MORE Motivated To KILL A Man(Dricus Du Plessis)"

Adesanya "killing" Yoel Romero

giphy.gif
 
This could be a helluva fight, but it is a tough call to make. Who knows where Izzy is mentally. If anyone should be pissed off it is Dricus after Izzy's racist BS. I think this one could go either way. If "The Best" Izzy shows up, he takes it easily, but we have seen lesser versions of Izzy fight lately.
 
I think Izzy gets this done. I really don’t like the guy but he’s super talented and I see him bouncing back from that Strickland fight in a big way.
 
Never been more motivated in my life to beat a man = cool.

Never been more motivated in my life to kill a man = not cool, you're trying too hard.
 
