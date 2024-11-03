Red Lantern
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2024
- Messages
- 153
- Reaction score
- 1,082
All I see on this laptop is a black screen >.<
Somebody describe this post for me as if I am blind ;x
Looks exactly as I imagined he would.
Looks exactly as I imagined he would.
I meant @You Will Vote For Dreyga
Are you SATISFIED NOW???? I wasn't brave enough to say his name like Motivated BJ PEnn
neckbeardedPlease that kid isn’t the 6’5 jacked bearded Sherdogger that we all know I am
All I see on this laptop is a black screen >.<
Somebody describe this post for me as if I am blind ;x
Fook this kid trying to kiss ass to Israel. wahhhh...I think Alex sucks.
Rubbish.
Kid, go drown yourself.
Jesus fucking Christ dude relax lmfao