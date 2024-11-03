Media Israel Adesanya meets Dreyga (I was the one taking the video)

All I see on this laptop is a black screen >.<
Somebody describe this post for me as if I am blind ;x
 
Whats with young kids and shit talking culture? I mean kids have always been fuckers, but the frequency of loud mouths has increased.

Guess the result of kids being raised on the internet.
 
“No he’s really good. I beat him already so you can be a fan now.”

Lol

Izzy seems like a nice guy here. He’s probably thinking “why tf is this short pudgy kid saying that the LHW champ sucks?” He handled that well imo.
 
i beat him already, on my 4th try

such a cringe guy
 
Luthien said:
All I see on this laptop is a black screen >.<
Somebody describe this post for me as if I am blind ;x
Click to expand...

Izzy was wholesome and gave Poatan props when a young fan said "I think Periera sucks" he told him to show him respect. he also said "I already beat him once, so you can be a fan" lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,389
Messages
56,448,148
Members
175,228
Latest member
Refik Can Taskiran

Share this page

Back
Top