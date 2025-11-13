Israel Adesanya Gives Pick for UFC 322 Headliner

Kung Fu Kowboy

Kung Fu Kowboy

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
133,404
Reaction score
269,644
228_Kelvin_Gastelum_x_Israel_Adesanya.0.jpg

Israel Adesanya believes the UFC 322 main event will end in a stoppage.

Jack Della Maddalena puts his welterweight title on the line against Islam Makhachev in the main event at UFC 322 this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York. While Adesanya gives Makhachev (27-1) due credit, he doesn’t think the former lightweight champ will be able to hold Maddalena (18-2) down for long. Adesanya notes that Dustin Poirier was able to get back to his feet and defend submissions despite eventually losing to Makhachev. “The Last Stylebender” believes Makhachev will be forced to strike with Maddalena at some point, when the Australian will take over. Adesanya expects the champion to finish Makhachev in the second or third round.

Adesanya: Islam Will Be Forced to Strike​


“I’m not trying to count Islam out. But I know Jack,” Adesanay
a said on his YouTube channel. “I know that when Jack keeps getting up, it’s gonna be a problem. Islam’s gonna be forced to strike. And when he’s forced to strike with Jack, he’s gonna get hurt. Islam, I think, is the best of the Dagestanis, one of the best fighters in history… But look, even Dustin was able to get up and stop his submissions… And I’ve also seen live what Volk can do with Islam… I know he’s gonna hurt Islam… I really think Jack Della Maddalena has the skills to stifle Islam’s game and knock him out, maybe second round, maybe third.”

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Israel Adesanya Gives Pick for UFC 322 Headliner

Israel Adesanya believes the UFC 322 main event will end in a stoppage.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
228_Kelvin_Gastelum_x_Israel_Adesanya.0.jpg

Israel Adesanya believes the UFC 322 main event will end in a stoppage.

Jack Della Maddalena puts his welterweight title on the line against Islam Makhachev in the main event at UFC 322 this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York. While Adesanya gives Makhachev (27-1) due credit, he doesn’t think the former lightweight champ will be able to hold Maddalena (18-2) down for long. Adesanya notes that Dustin Poirier was able to get back to his feet and defend submissions despite eventually losing to Makhachev. “The Last Stylebender” believes Makhachev will be forced to strike with Maddalena at some point, when the Australian will take over. Adesanya expects the champion to finish Makhachev in the second or third round.

Adesanya: Islam Will Be Forced to Strike​


“I’m not trying to count Islam out. But I know Jack,” Adesanay
a said on his YouTube channel. “I know that when Jack keeps getting up, it’s gonna be a problem. Islam’s gonna be forced to strike. And when he’s forced to strike with Jack, he’s gonna get hurt. Islam, I think, is the best of the Dagestanis, one of the best fighters in history… But look, even Dustin was able to get up and stop his submissions… And I’ve also seen live what Volk can do with Islam… I know he’s gonna hurt Islam… I really think Jack Della Maddalena has the skills to stifle Islam’s game and knock him out, maybe second round, maybe third.”

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Israel Adesanya Gives Pick for UFC 322 Headliner

Israel Adesanya believes the UFC 322 main event will end in a stoppage.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
Click to expand...



Let me guess, he picked his team mate and friend? lol
 
LeBron said:
He has a good point. Dustin was able to get up so why can’t Jack?
Click to expand...


Dustin showed up with the best counter wrestling of his life in that fight honestly.

To answer your question directly:

- Dustin is far more experienced than Jack at this level

- Dustin is a BJJ black belt for over a decade

- That type of world class experience, there are a million intangibles Dustin understands, small things

- Islam was make a hero weight cut


I'm not saying this ads up to JDM being the clear favorite, just what comes to mind conceptually with your question. Personally I think Jack is the marginal favorite because his footwork is spectacular and this will be Islam's first time managing carrying his body with added weight in the cage.
 
I do think a lot of Khabib and Islam's success is using their wrestling to control guys once they get them down, which might not be as effective against bigger guys. Which could explain why they cut a lot of weight to fight at LW
 
"I'm picking my friend who trains at my gym to win. No bias here."
 
Basically, just like most Russians and Eastern Europeans support Islam, Izzy is backing JDM because China and the eastern part of Asia are geographically closer to Australia than Dagestan is.
 
The XL said:
I do think a lot of Khabib and Islam's success is using their wrestling to control guys once they get them down, which might not be as effective against bigger guys. Which could explain why they cut a lot of weight to fight at LW
Click to expand...

Islam very often favors aggression in his grappling over pure control. It's not reckless aggression, it's calculated, but he's trying to bail mistakes from his opponent that he can use to advance or secure a choke.

That's why the people trying to use JDM getting up vs Belal as some sort of real indicator are way off imo. Islam will give a little space to entice movement, then use that movement to get to a better spot or grab a d'arce or step over for a kimura--he sometimes wants his opponent to feel like there's a path to get up but it's a trap.

That doesn't mean Jack can't have any success counter-grappling, but it's an entirely different world on the ground vs Islam than vs Belal.
 
He also picked Dan Hooker to beat Islam.
He picked Kara to beat Pantoja.
Who would say "my mate will surely lose"?
 
I think it could be a tough fight for Islam but I certainly wouldn't count him out. Its an interesting match up for sure.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
228_Kelvin_Gastelum_x_Israel_Adesanya.0.jpg

Israel Adesanya believes the UFC 322 main event will end in a stoppage.

Jack Della Maddalena puts his welterweight title on the line against Islam Makhachev in the main event at UFC 322 this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York. While Adesanya gives Makhachev (27-1) due credit, he doesn’t think the former lightweight champ will be able to hold Maddalena (18-2) down for long. Adesanya notes that Dustin Poirier was able to get back to his feet and defend submissions despite eventually losing to Makhachev. “The Last Stylebender” believes Makhachev will be forced to strike with Maddalena at some point, when the Australian will take over. Adesanya expects the champion to finish Makhachev in the second or third round.

Adesanya: Islam Will Be Forced to Strike​


“I’m not trying to count Islam out. But I know Jack,” Adesanay
a said on his YouTube channel. “I know that when Jack keeps getting up, it’s gonna be a problem. Islam’s gonna be forced to strike. And when he’s forced to strike with Jack, he’s gonna get hurt. Islam, I think, is the best of the Dagestanis, one of the best fighters in history… But look, even Dustin was able to get up and stop his submissions… And I’ve also seen live what Volk can do with Islam… I know he’s gonna hurt Islam… I really think Jack Della Maddalena has the skills to stifle Islam’s game and knock him out, maybe second round, maybe third.”

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Israel Adesanya Gives Pick for UFC 322 Headliner

Israel Adesanya believes the UFC 322 main event will end in a stoppage.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
Click to expand...

No bias here
 
The XL said:
I do think a lot of Khabib and Islam's success is using their wrestling to control guys once they get them down, which might not be as effective against bigger guys. Which could explain why they cut a lot of weight to fight at LW
Click to expand...
It's not size or any of that guys have learned and figured out you need to fight the hands and not to scramble up or they'll take you're back.. what made there wrestling so good is they hold on and wait for you to move and they used there legs to hold you if they were gonna gnp there positioning and hand control.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 322: 11.15 11:59pm ET Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Maddalena
2
Replies
20
Views
415
AppliedScience
AppliedScience
Kung Fu Kowboy
Sean Brady Offers Prediction for UFC 322 Headliner
Replies
19
Views
526
BroScienceTalkatWork
B
Kung Fu Kowboy
Islam Makhachev Praises Jack Della Maddalena’s Composure Ahead of UFC 322
Replies
10
Views
498
MMACro
MMACro
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 322: 11.15 11:59pm ET Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Maddalena *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
119
helax
helax
Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 11/15 at 10pm ET
166 167 168
Replies
3K
Views
41K
Someone88
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,593
Messages
58,448,951
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top