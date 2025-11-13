Kung Fu Kowboy
Jack Della Maddalena puts his welterweight title on the line against Islam Makhachev in the main event at UFC 322 this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York. While Adesanya gives Makhachev (27-1) due credit, he doesn’t think the former lightweight champ will be able to hold Maddalena (18-2) down for long. Adesanya notes that Dustin Poirier was able to get back to his feet and defend submissions despite eventually losing to Makhachev. “The Last Stylebender” believes Makhachev will be forced to strike with Maddalena at some point, when the Australian will take over. Adesanya expects the champion to finish Makhachev in the second or third round.
Adesanya: Islam Will Be Forced to Strike
“I’m not trying to count Islam out. But I know Jack,” Adesanay
a said on his YouTube channel. “I know that when Jack keeps getting up, it’s gonna be a problem. Islam’s gonna be forced to strike. And when he’s forced to strike with Jack, he’s gonna get hurt. Islam, I think, is the best of the Dagestanis, one of the best fighters in history… But look, even Dustin was able to get up and stop his submissions… And I’ve also seen live what Volk can do with Islam… I know he’s gonna hurt Islam… I really think Jack Della Maddalena has the skills to stifle Islam’s game and knock him out, maybe second round, maybe third.”
READ HERE
Israel Adesanya Gives Pick for UFC 322 Headliner
Israel Adesanya believes the UFC 322 main event will end in a stoppage.
www.sherdog.com
