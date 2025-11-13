Israel Adesanya Gives Pick for UFC 322 Headliner

The XL said: I do think a lot of Khabib and Islam's success is using their wrestling to control guys once they get them down, which might not be as effective against bigger guys. Which could explain why they cut a lot of weight to fight at LW Click to expand...

Islam very often favors aggression in his grappling over pure control. It's not reckless aggression, it's calculated, but he's trying to bail mistakes from his opponent that he can use to advance or secure a choke.That's why the people trying to use JDM getting up vs Belal as some sort of real indicator are way off imo. Islam will give a little space to entice movement, then use that movement to get to a better spot or grab a d'arce or step over for a kimura--he sometimes wants his opponent to feel like there's a path to get up but it's a trap.That doesn't mean Jack can't have any success counter-grappling, but it's an entirely different world on the ground vs Islam than vs Belal.