As I said before, Adesanya and Usman will never win a fight again. They have been figured out, and they won't be given easy match-ups from here on out. I fully expect Izzy to lose this fight and another one after this one, possibly against someone like Imavov, then retire for good and on a losing streak. Usman will also probably lose 2 more and retire.



It's over, the competition got better and they have been figured out.