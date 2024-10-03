Media Israel Adesanya agrees with claims that Alex Pereira has supernatural abilities

It's true. Pereira is simply superhuman with superhero powers
E2g_6YQov7oMgcM05ewqx6ehDhjkBvssTL8ODImq9xw.gif
 
The way things are going with his opponents claiming he is using psychic powers to win fights, I won't be surprised to see Alex walk out at UFC 307 with George Knapp and Jeremy Corbell
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
The only person that can defeat Poatan and his juju is Diego Sanchez

D5HZhCk.gif
Very true, agreed. Also don't forget Joshua Fabia, they are a partnership.

Sanchez and Fabia are probably the only fighter and coach combo that could prepare for Alex, they will have a morning crystal healing session, followed by an afternoon of aura cleansing, and finally an hour before the fight a top up of chakra balancing :D
 
The man that beat me 3/4 times, is Magic..

How else could he beat me?

1727985126984.gif
 
Poatan's magic is fear.

Their ego has abandoned the concept of fear but deep down the subconsious feels fear. But their ego protects itself by saying it's magic. They dont know how to describe it.
 
