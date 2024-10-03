Israel Adesanya says Jiri Prochazka was telling the truth when he said Alex Pereira uses magic and spirits to help him win fights
“You know what Jiri said about the whole juju thing? That’s real.”
Very true, agreed. Also don't forget Joshua Fabia, they are a partnership.The only person that can defeat Poatan and his juju is Diego Sanchez
Eager to ear about Strickland's superpower. Can he summon some trailer park deity? Does he have a KKK secret ritual?Izzy trying to say he can only be beaten if someone uses superpowers. Sad cope.
Art will be there in spirit.The way things are going with his opponents claiming he is using psychic powers to win fights, I won't be surprised to see Alex walk out at UFC 307 with George Knapp and Jeremy Corbell
Sean Strickland has superpowers?Izzy trying to say he can only be beaten if someone uses superpowers. Sad cope.