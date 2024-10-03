Get To Da Choppa said:



The only person that can defeat Poatan and his juju is Diego Sanchez Click to expand...

Very true, agreed. Also don't forget Joshua Fabia, they are a partnership.Sanchez and Fabia are probably the only fighter and coach combo that could prepare for Alex, they will have a morning crystal healing session, followed by an afternoon of aura cleansing, and finally an hour before the fight a top up of chakra balancing