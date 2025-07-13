Social Isn't it ODD that the mainstream media (CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, etc.) isn't HAMMERING Trump about Esptein?

There's barely a tiny blip about it on TV. We only see the ridicule and anger from internet podcasters and in social media platforms like this one.

They're hammering Trump on everything else, even the 2 scoops of ice cream and now on TV its all about ICE deportations

They should be plastering Epstein 24/7 on TV to get the masses riled up and revolt against Trump. THIS is how to take him down, but they're not touching it with a 10 foot pole
 
Who owns the media company? Any one particular set of people?
 
He doesn't need to be "taken down". He cant run for president again so maybe just get prepared for the next election. Or leave . Those are your 2 options in a democratic country that voted for him.
 
Indeed. Finally a point in which they can win over a large part of the Trump base and they say nothing <LikeReally5>

It is so transparent.
 
those companies are owned by a bunch of jews (murdoch isn't, but he's a very close friend to Netanyahu)

They are beholden to Isreal for the most part. Epstien was MOSSAD asset
 
Fox by the Sea said:
what's odd about it?
all their owners are in on it. america is ruled by a murderous cabal of untouchable :eek::eek::eek::eek:philes.
Even the ones that associated with Epstein but never fooled around with underage kids know they'd be lumped in with the bad people no matter what.
 
Not even a blip??
Due to having a life, I have not looked into all of them, but i have most certainly seen the topic on cnn and msnbc



If the non-rightwing media is spreading the hammering -it is because there are so many things to hammer.
 
That's a blip they mention a few mins a day when it's the biggest world scandal in 60 years
 
While the epstein lost clientlist is a huge scandal, Im fairly sure the right´s tanking of the US economy, ruining any hope a large proportion of us citizen have to get healthcare without becoming homeless due healthcare-debt (or going without healthcare they need but cannot afford), or the hollowing out of the US democratic system, is quite important too.
 
I don't watch TV news but even FOX Lose have been yammering about it. Even they can't kiss his rump about this debacle.
 
