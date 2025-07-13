Richmma80
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2012
- Messages
- 4,069
- Reaction score
- 6,893
There's barely a tiny blip about it on TV. We only see the ridicule and anger from internet podcasters and in social media platforms like this one.
They're hammering Trump on everything else, even the 2 scoops of ice cream and now on TV its all about ICE deportations
They should be plastering Epstein 24/7 on TV to get the masses riled up and revolt against Trump. THIS is how to take him down, but they're not touching it with a 10 foot pole
They're hammering Trump on everything else, even the 2 scoops of ice cream and now on TV its all about ICE deportations
They should be plastering Epstein 24/7 on TV to get the masses riled up and revolt against Trump. THIS is how to take him down, but they're not touching it with a 10 foot pole