Isnt it ironic***

I left the gym and noticed I was low on gas, stopped at a shell station to fill up.
When I turned the car back on it wouldn't turn on, tried to get a jump, not a battery issue.
The Ironic part.....
I was supposed to be at the mechanic tomorrow to replace brakes and panoramic roof cover, now im dealing with engine issues.
