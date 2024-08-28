***Isnt it ironic***

I left the gym and noticed I was low on gas, stopped at a shell station to fill up.

When I turned the car back on it wouldn't turn on, tried to get a jump, not a battery issue.

The Ironic part.....

I was supposed to be at the mechanic tomorrow to replace brakes and panoramic roof cover, now im dealing with engine issues.


 
How do you know it’s engine issues?
Could be a fuse, did you check your battery terminals weren’t loose? Could be starter, relay, or alternator.
 
chill doggie said:
How do you know it’s engine issues?
Could be a fuse, did you check your battery terminals weren’t loose? Could be starter, relay, or alternator.
It's an audi, the warning light was EPC

The manual said it's engine electronics, take it to a shop.

I'm not a car guy, but it is 13 years old although only 122000 km. I always got oil changes, recently changed spark plugs etc.
 
