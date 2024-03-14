Isn't it crazy how the best fighters in numerous divisions aren't the actual champ?

ComfortablyNumb55

ComfortablyNumb55

BW - Merab is the best. (Or Numagomedov?)

WW - Shavkat is the best.

MW - Khamzat is the best. (DDP not even the real champion)

LHW - Hill is the best. (Poatan gifted title shots)

HW - They have two champions, I guess?

Has it always been like this? Opportunities are everything.

And they'll attempt to derail some fighters from becoming champions.

Wonder if we'll ever see every champion actually representing the best fighter in the world.
 
BW- hard to argue cause yan beat o malley, merab beat yan, but merabs style would be good for sean cause he’s so open

WW- Maybe, but leon beat a better fighter than shav kat did (usman)

MW- No, DDP is definitely the best. Khamzat has 1 round cardio and arguably drew against a short notice welterweight that he probably had a huge weight advantage over

LHW- Hill got the belt by beating a worse version of glover than jiri did, jiri was the real champ and Alex beat him officially (bad stoppage)

HW- who knows until they fight?
 
Ankalaev is better than Hill.

OMalley beats Merab.

Agreed on DDP. He isnt even close to the best MW, but Im not so sure that Khamzat is anymore either. MW is an interesting division rn.

Seems to be a popular opinion that Shavkat is the uncrowned champ at WW and I dont get it. Edwards is a very tough stylistic match up for Shavkat.

HW- Tom
LHW- Ankles
MW- Khamzat?? Usman would be a problem if he moves up to MW permanently imo.
 
Hill got gifted a title shot too via Jiri yanking his arm out of its socket. This thread is bad and you should feel bad.
 
We are definitely in more of a transitional period in MMA were the champs/divisions are not established and plenty of potential for things to shift.

I think MMA does still tend to devolp in phases going back to things like the rise of MMA in Japan and TUF's sucess which caused sudden upkicks in the money on offer, whilst those things happened 20ish years ago(maybe things like the Strikeforce buyout also had an effect somewhat more recently) it meant you had generations of fighters coming though at the same time and that tended to establish a pattern which has lasted until today, albeit maybe not as clear.
 
