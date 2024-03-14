Isn't it crazy how the best fighters in numerous divisions aren't the actual champ?

We are definitely in more of a transitional period in MMA were the champs/divisions are not established and plenty of potential for things to shift.



I think MMA does still tend to devolp in phases going back to things like the rise of MMA in Japan and TUF's sucess which caused sudden upkicks in the money on offer, whilst those things happened 20ish years ago(maybe things like the Strikeforce buyout also had an effect somewhat more recently) it meant you had generations of fighters coming though at the same time and that tended to establish a pattern which has lasted until today, albeit maybe not as clear.