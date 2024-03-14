Isn't it crazy how the best fighters in numerous divisions aren't the actual champ?

ComfortablyNumb55
BW - Merab is the best. (Or Numagomedov?)
WW - Shavkat is the best.
MW - Khamzat is the best. (DDP not even the real champion)
LHW - Hill is the best. (Poatan gifted title shots)
HW - They have two champions, I guess?
Has it always been like this? Opportunities are everything.
And they'll attempt to derail some fighters from becoming champions.
Wonder if we'll ever see every champion actually representing the best fighter in the world.
