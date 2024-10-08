Isn't Holloway kind of a stylistic nightmare for Topuria?

MarioLemieux
It's hard to outstrike Max or take him down. The only guys I've seen do it had reach advantages.
Topuria hits hard but saying you're going to be the first guy to KO Max max seems unlikely, and we know Max has cardio for days and beats the shit out of a lot of upcoming cocky strikers.
That said Ilia has destroyed everyone except that one guy who dropped him.
