Media Ismael Bonfim weighs in 5 lbs overweight for fight vs Chris Padilla

He used to be a BW
He fought Moicano at 135
magpie878 said:
And Padilla will be the bad guy if he doesn't take it. Unless it's canceled.
That's what we do. We blame the people that do their job for not graciously accepting to give an advantage to the people who break rules or don't honor their agreements.

Don't forget to call him a bunch of names and dismiss any of his past achievements.
 
jeff7b9 said:
That's what we do. We blame the people that do their job for not graciously accepting to give an advantage to the people who break rules or don't honor their agreements.

Don't forget to call him a bunch of names and dismiss any of his past achievements.
