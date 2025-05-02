Islams ww plan is weak..

Heres my point.



Islam has about cleared out lw but hasn't faught gaethje or arman and the new exciting unstoppable illia.



Moving to ww means belal leaves and we've already seen everyone at ww lose with only Usmen and Leon clearing and earning the belt.



And now Leon is on a decline Usmen trying to come back and belal will move up.



Islam could possibly reign in a cleaned out division.. when there's better prospects at lw and possibly tougher fights.. Islam is a giant lw and shoulda probably stuck to ww in the first place.





But Islam vs Usmen or belal and shavkat is interesting but that's about it and 1 of those guys is 0-4..



Mw is probably the most anticipated division with the new up and comers. Maybe the hardest division right now.



Islam will move to ww when there will be no ww champion..