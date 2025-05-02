Islams ww plan is weak..

cburm

cburm

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 7, 2016
Messages
3,954
Reaction score
849
Heres my point.

Islam has about cleared out lw but hasn't faught gaethje or arman and the new exciting unstoppable illia.

Moving to ww means belal leaves and we've already seen everyone at ww lose with only Usmen and Leon clearing and earning the belt.

And now Leon is on a decline Usmen trying to come back and belal will move up.

Islam could possibly reign in a cleaned out division.. when there's better prospects at lw and possibly tougher fights.. Islam is a giant lw and shoulda probably stuck to ww in the first place.


But Islam vs Usmen or belal and shavkat is interesting but that's about it and 1 of those guys is 0-4..

Mw is probably the most anticipated division with the new up and comers. Maybe the hardest division right now.

Islam will move to ww when there will be no ww champion..
 
islam lw reign is underwhelming because 2 of his title defenses are agaisnt a fw..... and the other a journeyman lw because arman was to afraid to take the fight.

would love to have seen islam beat justin and arman as well but i guess he is tired of everyone ducking him.

he probably only wants a title fight at ww and will likely retire. he has a simple life. has made millions and can spend the rest of his life with his family.
 
Classic ducking by moving up a division
 
Islam just khabibin. Learned from his teacher to fight the easiest fights and get out.
 
Maybe I’m just misunderstanding but you say he’s basically cleared out LW but also don’t want him to go to WW because of a lack of fights?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MarioLemieux
Call me crazy, but I think Topuria is a more dangerous fight for Islam than anyone at LW or WW
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
Carlos Calderon
Carlos Calderon
CatchtheseHands
Can we stop acting as if Belal is not the best WW in the UFC?
2
Replies
37
Views
594
StanTheMan
StanTheMan
BowserJr
The Islam Conundrum
2
Replies
22
Views
734
Karate Kid
Karate Kid
moosaev
Should Islam lobby for Arman?
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
Rubios
R
ExitLUPin
Belal's resume is damn good and underrated..... If he beats Jack and ends his 17 fight streak he is a top 5 WW ever
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
Khaosan
Khaosan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,730
Messages
57,241,391
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top