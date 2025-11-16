Islam's speed and striking at 170

There wasn't much striking but from what you say, what did you think? I always thought Islam was deceptively fast and had good hand speed.
Was he faster than jack in your opinion? I will say, those leg kicks were quick and they did a number on JDM.
Does he look faster or slower than he did at lightweight?
 
JDM looked like a kid about to cry at certain times. Embarrassment with what the public and pros were speaking beforehand. Islam maul him start to finish.
Felt bad for him ngl. His leg was messed up, he had no resistance to the take downs and looked shook up every second on the ground. Credit to him for defending the submission attempts tho. Islam attempted a couple.
 
He looks like he belongs at WW. I hope to see him defend there soon, and not against topuria, but against more welterweights
 
I don’t think he looked faster, I can’t differentiate if he looked stronger or he’s just that skilled in his technique for his takedowns.
 
He showed that he could also beat JDM in a kickboxing fight. He just preferred to groung game where he is much more better
 
