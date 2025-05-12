Islams path to becoming GOAT and what it says about Khabib

If he beats JDM and a couple others that would give him one of the longest ufc winstreaks ever and a double champ status which would give him a claim. If he beats JDM and DDP he clinches it easily as a 3 weight champ.

Now, to put that in perspective we're talking about Khabibs life long gym ragdoll and Khabib went 29-0 without getting scratched.

 
Poatan Power said:
Khabib being his coach says something. What happened during gym training means next to nothing.
Well we saw Khabib and Islam both in their primes against Dustin and it's pretty clear which one is more dominant in the cage. Not to mention Islam's loss and the few near losses he had.
 
Islam is on the path to be a great during this era. This GOAT crap sucks, period
 
Bend NvR Break said:
Do y'all not understand how many title defenses Jon Jones has? DJ has? Silva?

Big part of the GOAT conversation is championship longevity. Let's not forget that.
That's not really a fair comparison because not many modern fighters who can barely speak english would get gifted a ts as fast as Anderson or GSP in this day and age and Jones has almost as many asterisks next to his name as he does wins.


Screenshot-2025-05-11-213746.png
 
I legit root against Islam. I can't stand the dagi picking there fights the way they do and why Dana let's it happen. I swear to god they must have some Kremlin level shit on the guy
 
Hymen Crusher said:
I legit root against Islam. I can't stand the dagi picking there fights the way they do and why Dana let's it happen. I swear to god they must have some Kremlin level shit on the guy
I'm glad other people went finally noticing this.
 
