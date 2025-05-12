Islams path to becoming GOAT and what it says about Khabib

hbombbisping
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2025
- Messages
- 116
- Reaction score
- 265
If he beats JDM and a couple others that would give him one of the longest ufc winstreaks ever and a double champ status which would give him a claim. If he beats JDM and DDP he clinches it easily as a 3 weight champ.
Now, to put that in perspective we're talking about Khabibs life long gym ragdoll and Khabib went 29-0 without getting scratched.
Now, to put that in perspective we're talking about Khabibs life long gym ragdoll and Khabib went 29-0 without getting scratched.