Volk had defended his belt 4 times before he moved up.In principle this is good, but why did nobody care about this before? With Volk? Seems odd to me
It should be Arman but if Dana is going to be petty about it (most likely) then it'll be a bit of a problem. Thing is, I understand why Dana wouldn't want Arman to get the next shot. Talk about shooting oneself in the foot.Who will Islam fight then?
As long as we don't have to wait until end of the year to see Makhachev fight... I don't care.Sure. That or straight to title shot
I am fine with both
Luckily he fought already and took no damage.As long as we don't have to wait until end of the year to see Makhachev fight... I don't care.
Just throw somebody in there for him.
Volk called out for it. UFC wanted it. Islam knew that was on the table and accepted the fight.Islam called out after a win and encouraged 'short guy' Volk to move up. Double standards.
In principle this is good, but why did nobody care about this before? With Volk? Seems odd to me
and what happened after he beat volk? Nonstop accusations of fighting and almost losing to a FW, put the dots together and you can see why he wants a FW to beat a LW contender before challenging for the belt, people will just discredit Ilia as another FWIslam called out after a win and encouraged 'short guy' Volk to move up. Double standards.