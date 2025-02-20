  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Islam's Manager: "Topuria vs Dustin/Charles Contender Fight, PROVE He's Legit LW"

giphy.gif
 
Sure. That or straight to title shot

I am fine with both
 
I'm in agreement, Ilia had contenders at featherweight, and should have racked up 3 title defences before moving up.

This way he has to take the contender route, albeit a fast-tracked one due to his accomplishments at featherweight. A win against Poirier/Oliveira would be more than enough, preferably fighting Oliveira.

Tsarukyan/Makhachev can get re-booked in the mean time
 
Who will Islam fight then?
It should be Arman but if Dana is going to be petty about it (most likely) then it'll be a bit of a problem. Thing is, I understand why Dana wouldn't want Arman to get the next shot. Talk about shooting oneself in the foot.
 
Islam called out after a win and encouraged 'short guy' Volk to move up. Double standards.
 
As long as we don't have to wait until end of the year to see Makhachev fight... I don't care.

Just throw somebody in there for him.
Luckily he fought already and took no damage.

He'll fight 3 times this year hopefully once in June/July and end of the year.
 
Islam called out after a win and encouraged 'short guy' Volk to move up. Double standards.
Volk called out for it. UFC wanted it. Islam knew that was on the table and accepted the fight.

Unless you think Volk was like "oh gosh, little old me? OK" and was completley unaware of the fight he campaigned for in the first place.
 
Islam called out after a win and encouraged 'short guy' Volk to move up. Double standards.
and what happened after he beat volk? Nonstop accusations of fighting and almost losing to a FW, put the dots together and you can see why he wants a FW to beat a LW contender before challenging for the belt, people will just discredit Ilia as another FW
 
Islam wants to go for the WW belt so I highly doubt he wants to duck Ilia.
 
