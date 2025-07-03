'Islam's main training partner sentenced to 28 years in prison on terrorism charges"

Terrorism charge? He's gunning for Ali Abdelaziz's job!?
The defendant himself claimed that voices of a jinn (an evil spirit in Islamic belief) urged him to commit the murder.
Understandable.

EDIT: Lambert is a Berkut FC fighter (one of Kadyrov's joints) so it seems rather unlikely he spent any significant time with Islam who is at Eagles/AKA. Crosstraining happens all the time but "main training partner" seems like an outright lie.
 
Not good if true but until more sources come out...
Mob69 said:
Bad news in Dagestan

is this accurate? Any corroboration?
Yeah I'm sure you're right
Chechen-Polish fighter training out of Berkut, Grozny is most likely Makhachev's main training partner
Phil Baroni is also Jon Jones' main training partner
Hermes Franca is Alex Pereira's main training partner
 
This is tall Chad women slayer part of forum sir

Ugly 40 year beta wanna be politicians are in War Room
 
Hermes Franca is a terrorist?
 
he was not his main training partner they trained once or twice together.. he stabbed a police officer to death but the other allegations are very much fake in order to increase his time.. the gov´t does this sometimes if you kill law enforcement they can just add filmsy charges on top of that ridiculous loophole in the system
 
Slanderous shit right here. Casual mma is an engagement farmer with a deep hatred of the Dagi fighters.
 
Dagis don't fuck with nobody named Lambert.
 
