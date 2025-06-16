You hate to hear it everytime. He's planning a Khabib like exit. As a fan it's pretty anti climatic
Realistically though I figure he's spent most his life competing, has wear and tear. I can't blame the weight cuts too much because he's moving to 170. Guess it's not our say and we will see what happens
How many ranked LWs did he fight? Best case scenario is he wins WW and also does not clean out the division. I'm very disappointed with his career, but I'm not sure how much blame he should get and how much blame the UFC should get for creating this entire shitshow of a situation.