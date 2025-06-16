Rumored Islam's Head Coach: Islam May ONLY Have 3 Fights Left Before RETIRING

Black9

Black9

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
2,195
Reaction score
10,247
Too soon? Or is 3 fights enough to stake goat status?

What's his last 3 fights??

 
You hate to hear it everytime. He's planning a Khabib like exit. As a fan it's pretty anti climatic

Realistically though I figure he's spent most his life competing, has wear and tear. I can't blame the weight cuts too much because he's moving to 170. Guess it's not our say and we will see what happens
 
How many ranked LWs did he fight? Best case scenario is he wins WW and also does not clean out the division. I'm very disappointed with his career, but I'm not sure how much blame he should get and how much blame the UFC should get for creating this entire shitshow of a situation.
 
he'd need about 5 more more top 5 wins to be considered a top 5 all time in any division
 
As for his legacy... nah. Not his fault but a few of his wins were quite circumstantial. Defending against fighters out of their prime, former featherweight, late notice replacements
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MarioLemieux
Will you consider Islam the GOAT LW if he beats Arman and sets the LW title defence record?
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
4K
dipstickjimmy
dipstickjimmy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,880
Messages
57,435,254
Members
175,709
Latest member
MackBardol

Share this page

Back
Top