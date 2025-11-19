Islam's Accomplishments vs. Randall Duane Couture

mkt
Steel Belt
I keep seeing people comparing Islam to GOAT candidates who have a double-digit number of title defenses. I think Randy Couture (multi-division champ) is a better comparison.
Islam:
Randy:
Islam:
- Won UFC LW championship
- Defended it 4 times, breaking the record previously held by Khabib/BJ Penn/Frankie/Bendo
- Won the WW championship
- No WW title defenses yet
Randy:
- UFC 13 Tournament winner
- Won UFC HW championship 3 times
- Defended it 3 times total
- Won UFC LHW championship twice
- Never won a title defense match (vacated LHW belt the first time he won LHW belt and lost to Liddell the second time)