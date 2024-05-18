Islam will be even better at WW

andgonsil

andgonsil

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
926
Reaction score
1,641
Moicano, Charles, Strickland, Whittaker... all got better moving up

Burns lost to Hooker, but almost became champion at WW

Poatan was knocked out due to severe dehydration. Izzy knows it, that's why he will never fight the rematch at LHW

Walker should been fighting at HW, his natural division, that's the reason he developed a legendary glass chin

Islam was knocked out once and almost lost to a BW. He only looks good when fighting in Middle East. At WW he will be stronger
 
So will his competition at the top of the division
 
I'm not so sure he would do well. Being only 5'10, he would be a smaller WW. Some dudes are 6'5 in that weight class. I think Islam would have a hard time dealing with a big WW that can strike and stuff takedowns..
 
I think the biggest difference between LW and WW is LW is full of guys waiting to get choked. In Khabib's time it was even worse at least there are guys like Arman in LW now
 
Islam struggled and almost got finished by a FW.
Im not sure about his future at WW. Unless they allow all his fights to be made in abu dhabi, a mythical place where his strenght, endurance and cardio look truly good
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,483
Messages
55,562,791
Members
174,821
Latest member
celticfrost

Share this page

Back
Top