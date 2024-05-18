Islam will be even better at WW

Moicano, Charles, Strickland, Whittaker... all got better moving up



Burns lost to Hooker, but almost became champion at WW



Poatan was knocked out due to severe dehydration. Izzy knows it, that's why he will never fight the rematch at LHW



Walker should been fighting at HW, his natural division, that's the reason he developed a legendary glass chin



Islam was knocked out once and almost lost to a BW. He only looks good when fighting in Middle East. At WW he will be stronger