Lmao at movie star good looks.Classy & Loose Islam, with movie star good looks? Could be bigger than 'The Beatles' many people say.
He’s really growing on me.
Agreed!Dude's legit as fuck, and definitely emerged from Khabib's shadow this year.
There can't be any complaints about his level of competition anymore.
Dude is boring af. Zero personality. He needs a GOAT level publicist to train him.
Did you just create his dating profile?Islam Makhachev
9 Fight Win Streak
Most Ducked Fighter in History
Future Lightweight Champion
Movie Star Good Looks
Mensa IQ
Best Nutritionist in the Game
Incredible sense if humour
Epic hairline
Glorious J-haplogroup specimen
Best striking defence stats in all of UFC
Opportunistic submission game
Knockout power
World and European Combat Sambo Champion
Outstanding jab
Deadly in the clinch
Upcoming 2021 Fighter of the Year
Betting Odds Favorite over all LWs
Mma fans love to bitch, when a fighter acts genuinely like himself “boring af, he has zero personality”. Then when a fighter tries to spice up his persona for the audience “can’t stand him, he’s fake”. There’s no winning.He's one of the fewer Russians that learned English and does his interviews without a translator
Mma fans love to bitch, a fighter acts genuinely like himself “he has zero personality”. A fighter tries to spice up his persona for views “can’t stand him, he’s fake”. There’s no winning.
Nope. It's the american fake gangsters that are boring af with no personality.Dude is boring af. Zero personality. He needs a GOAT level publicist to train him.
