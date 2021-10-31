  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Islam will be a Classy Future Champ - Says he won't trashtalk Dan

SCTrojans said:
Lmao at movie star good looks.
Islam Makhachev
9 Fight Win Streak
Most Ducked Fighter in History
Future Lightweight Champion
Movie Star Good Looks
Mensa IQ
Best Nutritionist in the Game
Incredible sense if humour
Epic hairline
Glorious J-haplogroup specimen
Best striking defence stats in all of UFC
Opportunistic submission game
Knockout power
World and European Combat Sambo Champion
Outstanding jab
Deadly in the clinch
Upcoming 2021 Fighter of the Year
Betting Odds Favorite over all LWs
 
Ackmed said:
Did you just create his dating profile?
 
Ackmed said:
He's one of the fewer Russians that learned English and does his interviews without a translator
Mma fans love to bitch, when a fighter acts genuinely like himself “boring af, he has zero personality”. Then when a fighter tries to spice up his persona for the audience “can’t stand him, he’s fake”. There’s no winning.
 
moosaev said:
Mma fans love to bitch, a fighter acts genuinely like himself “he has zero personality”. A fighter tries to spice up his persona for views “can’t stand him, he’s fake”. There’s no winning.
Yup maybe they prefer if they all went back to using translators
 
Ackmed said:
Sus.
 
