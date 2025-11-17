Media Islam vs Morales

I think that is the fight we need, guy has a winning record unlike Usman on 1 fight win streak.
Plus once Islam sees this video he might not want to wrestle so much .



He called for his shot, and i think he should get it, plus Islam should be made to defend at least once before white house card.
 
I think Islam takes him down and smashes him easy but if anyone has a punchers chance it's this beast.

Won't happen though.

The UFC doesn't care about Brazilian contenders who don't speak English.

It's going to be someone with a name like Usman, Topuria or Garry.
 
I have a feeling we're gonna get Shavkat vs Morales....
 
hbombbisping said:
I think Islam takes him down and smashes him easy but if anyone has a punchers chance it's this beast.

Won't happen though.

The UFC doesn't care about Brazilian contenders who don't speak English.

It's going to be someone with a name like Usman, Topuria or Garry.
But what about Ecuadorians who don't speak English?
 
