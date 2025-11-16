Media Islam vs M. Morales

Who wins - Islam vs M. Morales

  • Islam

    Votes: 15 75.0%

  • Morales

    Votes: 5 25.0%
  • Total voters
    20
How do you see that fight ?
Who would win ?

 
Islam's career accomplishments warrant him an immediate rematch(regardless of how he loses) or an instant title shot. When/If he loses, somebody will have to beat him twice, unless he just retires when he does end up losing.
 
You see matchups like this a lot more outside the UFC than in it for whatever reason. Usually the hyper athletic young dude finds a way.

Shades of Logan Storley vs Thad Jean
 
Morales should fight Shavkat while Islam and Topuria are chasing that White House Main Event
 
Hard to say. We haven't seen Morales face any adversity really. He looked incredible last night, but while Sean Brady is a beast, he's no Islam.
 
