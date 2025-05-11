Islam vs JDM would be so wrong

I like Islam and I think he is all time great. I think he deserves a chance for TS against WW champ for being a LW champ with 4 defenses and 15 win streak.
But Shavkat just deserves it so much more.
There is just no reason for Shavkat to not be the next contender and if Islam want a shot for 170, he should fight with the winner of JDMvsShavkat.
If Shavkat will get skipped again, it would be one of the biggest robberies in UFC history
 
Shavkat is out until 2026. Jack seems like a guy who wants to be an active champ.
 
Jack could defend against Islam, then Brady or Buckley by the time Shavkat is ready.
 
