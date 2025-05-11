Islam vs JDM would be so wrong

I like Islam and I think he is all time great. I think he deserves a chance for TS against WW champ for being a LW champ with 4 defenses and 15 win streak.
But Shavkat just deserves it so much more.
There is just no reason for Shavkat to not be the next contender and if Islam want a shot for 170, he should fight with the winner of JDMvsShavkat.
If Shavkat will get skipped again, it would be one of the biggest robberies in UFC history
