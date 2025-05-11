Islam vs JDM next!

I don’t even think Jack won clearly tonight.
But I don’t see Islam being the champ at WW
 
topuria hasn't done enough to deserve a LW title shot
and islam shouldn't have to fight another FW

happy for islam tonight
 
moosaev said:
It’s gonna be a harder fight than people think. Jack is a huge dude, and has great takedown defense.
Younger and fresher fighter too. Still imrpoving. Jack has a chance to poop in a lot of muslim fans cheerios back to back here, which kind of sucks for the UFC since they've been reliant on that market for a while now.
 
I bet Topuria regrets relinquishing the FW title now.

If Islam beats JDM, he ain't returning to LW.
 
