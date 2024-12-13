Islam vs Israel

They could have realistically fought at WW before Izzy pandemic gyno bulk.

Now I think the difference is too much.

Islam is by far the most skilled fighter between both.
 
Islam scored a flash knockdown but Israel has been winning bigly ever since.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,498
Messages
56,650,626
Members
175,334
Latest member
dubhlinn

Share this page

Back
Top