Islam vs Colby?

V

Vagabound

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
462
Reaction score
767
Colby had a decently competitive fight with Buckley, and finished strong. This leads me to believe he still has something in the tank.

Should Colby be in the mix for the next shot, and how will he fare against this version of Islam? His wrestling and cardio can cause serious issues, and he's the consensus second best ever WW after Usman, and best ever fighter not to win an undisputed title.

He also did us a massive solid letting Masvidal (and Werdum?) off the hook, after being viciously assaulted. It wouldn't be a stretch to say the sport, and us all, owe him, in some manner.

He likely beats Morales, and a fight with him & Shavkat is 50-50. Remember, he's the second best WW after Usman who was competitive with Chimaev. By my calculations, he's only slightly under Chimaev who just dominated DDP.

Book it Dana!
 
Islam is better at everything. It would be fun to watch Colby cookie-cutter wrestling being ragdolled by Islam.
 
I honestly wonder if Colby would even take that fight if offered.

I dont think his career or sanity, could survive a loss to Islam, the way Colby promotes fights.
 
You are either trolling or very dumb or Colby.

edit: I missed this part, you are definitely Colby.
 
Colby's horrible schtick only works when you win.

Chael's was much better but it suffered mightly after the two losses to Anderson and he became more of a joke. At least to his credit, he has a sense of fuckin humor.
 
