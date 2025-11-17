Islam vs Colby?

Colby had a decently competitive fight with Buckley, and finished strong. This leads me to believe he still has something in the tank.



Should Colby be in the mix for the next shot, and how will he fare against this version of Islam? His wrestling and cardio can cause serious issues, and he's the consensus second best ever WW after Usman, and best ever fighter not to win an undisputed title.



He also did us a massive solid letting Masvidal (and Werdum?) off the hook, after being viciously assaulted. It wouldn't be a stretch to say the sport, and us all, owe him, in some manner.



He likely beats Morales, and a fight with him & Shavkat is 50-50. Remember, he's the second best WW after Usman who was competitive with Chimaev. By my calculations, he's only slightly under Chimaev who just dominated DDP.



Book it Dana!