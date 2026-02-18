News Islam: "UFC NOT Interested In Fight W/ Me vs Topuria"

dana-white.gif
 
Both of them need to defend their own belt.
 
Islam should definitely vs Garry like the rumors imply, have Morales vs Usman in the meanwhile.

Topuria needs to fight either Arman or Gaethje for fucks sake. Quit holding up all these divisions.

Islam could have fought Topuria, he moved up to 170lbs instead. Topuria started his career at 135lbs, hes 5'7 with shoes on....lets not for the love of god have Islam vs Topuria at 170lbs you dumb fucks.
 
Yes of course he waits until there is an interim champion in his division on a fight card that is already somewhat known to have no russian fighters on it before he expresses interest in the match up even though it was absolutely on the table recently lol
 
People don't give UFC enough hate when it comes to not delivering big fights. This is exactly what made boxing so horrible. The fights everyone wants, get pushed aside so they have "2 stars instead of 1". This fight might end up in the GSP/Silva, Fedor/Brock, Jones/Ngannou/Aspinall history book of fights fans missed out on forever.
 
Black9 said:
UFC killing the biggest fight they can make?

Click to expand...

its a stupid fight at this point ilia looked undersized and at a strength disadvantage at lw against charles. ww islam would ragdoll that little man and hold him down for 25 minutes. lw is where topturo should stay
 
They already done some things that prevent this fight from potentially ruining 2 divisions:

Topuria vacates the LW belt, right? Like every champion has done when they try for another belt, and he beats Makhachev, is he going to defend that one against Ian Garry? Prates? Morales? Of course he isnt, vacates WW right after vacating LW.
 
Nice… for all the retards that think fighters get to pick and choose who they fight.

Calling fighters ducks every other week. <KhabibBS>

Now you understand how employment works <{Heymansnicker}>

UFC is the matchmaker <BC1>
 
Fuck that fight and fuck anyone who wants it.

Topuria didn't even finished his homework at FW before moving up and getting a TS against an easy opponent. He should face Justin and Arman and STFU about WW.

170 has a ton of contenders and even one pretender (Marty). Islam has his hands full.
 
El Fernas said:
They already done some things that prevent this fight from potentially ruining 2 divisions:

Topuria vacates the LW belt, right? Like every champion has done when they try for another belt, and he beats Makhachev, is he going to defend that one against Ian Garry? Prates? Morales? Of course he isnt, vacates WW right after vacating LW.
Click to expand...
6ft3 Garry vs 4ft11 Topuria would be hilarious.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Alex vs Tom NEXT - You In?!
Replies
16
Views
240
TOMFDJYEDH
TOMFDJYEDH
DaysOfThunder
Topuria wants to fight Paddy
Replies
7
Views
193
Chama
Chama
Black9
Rumored Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethjie - UFC: Paramount - Jan 2026
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
3K
gentel
G
Dagestanaev
Biggest fights per division UFC can make
Replies
6
Views
277
Dagestanaev
Dagestanaev

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,622
Messages
58,450,168
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top