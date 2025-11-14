Islam towards Featherweight or Retirement ?

Dagestanaev
Him and Khabibi are already preparing the retirement: https://bloodyelbow.com/2025/08/06/...e-for-islam-makhachev-ahead-of-leaked-return/
What other options does Islam have ?
1. Welterweight. He will beat JDM this weekend. And defend it against Brady probably.
But once Shakvat enters the title picture, Islam will vanish like Simpson in the bushes.
2. Middleweight. Khamzat will be there, so it's a no no for Islam. He would be too scared.
3. Lightweight. He already run away from Topuria. He is not coming back.
So options ?
He can retire, of course. Or try Featherweight once Volk retires.
