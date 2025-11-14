Islam towards Featherweight or Retirement ?

Dagestanaev

Dagestanaev

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 20, 2025
Messages
387
Reaction score
565
Him and Khabibi are already preparing the retirement: https://bloodyelbow.com/2025/08/06/...e-for-islam-makhachev-ahead-of-leaked-return/

What other options does Islam have ?

1. Welterweight. He will beat JDM this weekend. And defend it against Brady probably.
But once Shakvat enters the title picture, Islam will vanish like Simpson in the bushes.

2. Middleweight. Khamzat will be there, so it's a no no for Islam. He would be too scared.

3. Lightweight. He already run away from Topuria. He is not coming back.

So options ?
He can retire, of course. Or try Featherweight once Volk retires.
 
Dagestanaev said:
Him and Khabibi are already preparing the retirement: https://bloodyelbow.com/2025/08/06/...e-for-islam-makhachev-ahead-of-leaked-return/

What other options does Islam have ?

1. Welterweight. He will beat JDM this weekend. And defend it against Brady probably.
But once Shakvat enters the title picture, Islam will vanish like Simpson in the bushes.

2. Middleweight. Khamzat will be there, so it's a no no for Islam. He would be too scared.

3. Lightweight. He already run away from Topuria. He is not coming back.

So options ?
He can retire, of course. Or try Featherweight once Volk retires.
Click to expand...
why do people call Khabib 'Khabibi'? is it an insult or a typo?
 
Koro_11 said:
Because it’s a silly name that’s easy to ridicule. I prefer to call him Kebab.
Click to expand...
It's a strong masculine name.

It's like you have Habib, but adding the K kinda makes him like the Khan of all Habibis.

MYSTICAL.
 
I think he'll beat JDM and then retire, it's a good stylistic match up and I don't think he'd want to fight again and risk a loss, especially against Topuria.
 
Dagestanaev said:
Him and Khabibi are already preparing the retirement: https://bloodyelbow.com/2025/08/06/...e-for-islam-makhachev-ahead-of-leaked-return/

What other options does Islam have ?

1. Welterweight. He will beat JDM this weekend. And defend it against Brady probably.
But once Shakvat enters the title picture, Islam will vanish like Simpson in the bushes.

2. Middleweight. Khamzat will be there, so it's a no no for Islam. He would be too scared.

3. Lightweight. He already run away from Topuria. He is not coming back.

So options ?
He can retire, of course. Or try Featherweight once Volk retires.
Click to expand...
Could you have posted this bullshit with your main account, or did that get banned?
 
Jokke said:
Of course he will retire. Too afraid to lose just like Khabib.
Click to expand...
What's the point of fighting until you decline if you're not obsessed with money? These fighters don't owe it to us to get beat up at old age. They just need to retire like Khabib and not continue to pretend they want to fight people like McGregor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Karate Kid
UFC accused of ‘killing their credibility’ by reportedly booking title fight nobody wants to see
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
2K
pātrēärkē
pātrēärkē

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,672
Messages
58,453,748
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top