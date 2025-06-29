Islam the ...

Rank Squatter
Yeah, he ducked ilia by choosing to fight a younger, much bigger, much stronger, more dangerous fighter in a much deeper division. Nice brain you got there.
That’s not the definition of duck lol. He’s been wanting to move up for years now. By your logic ilia ducked Movsar, lopes, etc.He still ducked Ilia at LW.
Because by moving up to WW, he can lose and it doesn't affect his LW reign.
If Islam loses to Topuria, the path to this WW title shot is much more difficult (1-2 wins against contenders).
So yeah, he fucking ducked.
More skilled, but how do you think an ilia vs Jack fight would look? This shit is really starting to get silly lol. First Islam cherry picks FWs, now he's ducking a smaller fighter by fighting the WW champ. It's just pure dishonesty.
I think if you’re gonna say one ducked then you gotta say both did. But in reality, neither ducked. They’re both pursuing bigger accomplishments.The same POS who say that Islam did not duck Ilia are the ones who claim (or have claimed in the past but now got very silent) that Ilia ducked Evolvev.
You know, there is like nothing one of their tribe can do which they would ever consider to be fearful but everything others do is always fearful and ducking. Human garbage, nothing more and nothing less.
You know, there is like nothing one of their tribe can do which they would ever consider to be fearful but everything others do is always fearful and ducking. Human garbage, nothing more and nothing less.
This situation is Khabib 2.0, they seethed about Khabib because he retired undefeated. Now they’re seething about Islam because he left the LW division on top lol.It’s funny because we all know if he had fought and beaten Ilia he would have been just another 45er free title defense.
let Ilia go try and grab the 170 belt from himI like Jack, but Ilia is better than him everywhere don’t be silly.