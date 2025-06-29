Islam the ...

moosaev said:
Yeah, he ducked ilia by choosing to fight a younger, much bigger, much stronger, more dangerous fighter in a much deeper division. Nice brain you got there.
He still ducked Ilia at LW.

Because by moving up to WW, he can lose and it doesn't affect his LW reign.

If Islam loses to Topuria, the path to this WW title shot is much more difficult (1-2 wins against contenders).

So yeah, he fucking ducked.
 
FreedomCricket said:
That’s not the definition of duck lol. He’s been wanting to move up for years now. By your logic ilia ducked Movsar, lopes, etc.
 
The same POS who say that Islam did not duck Ilia are the ones who claim (or have claimed in the past but now got very silent) that Ilia ducked Evolvev.

You know, there is like nothing one of their tribe can do which they would ever consider to be fearful but everything others do is always fearful and ducking. Human garbage, nothing more and nothing less.
 
Koro_11 said:
I like Jack, but Ilia is better than him everywhere don’t be silly.
More skilled, but how do you think an ilia vs Jack fight would look? This shit is really starting to get silly lol. First Islam cherry picks FWs, now he’s ducking a smaller fighter by fighting the WW champ. It’s just pure dishonesty.
 
balkanbomber85 said:
I think if you’re gonna say one ducked then you gotta say both did. But in reality, neither ducked. They’re both pursuing bigger accomplishments.
 
balkanbomber85 said:
You’re too stupid to even realize that nobody is saying ilia ducked Evloev, we’re saying IF you use the logic that Islam ducked ilia, the same logic should apply to ilia that he ducked Evloev. If anything it applies even more to ilia since he has only 1 title defense. At least islam broke the LW title defense record, he put his time in.
 
He's not ducking, however i always said I thought Topuria was the man to beat Islam.
 
sdpdude9 said:
It’s funny because we all know if he had fought and beaten Ilia he would have been just another 45er free title defense.
This situation is Khabib 2.0, they seethed about Khabib because he retired undefeated. Now they’re seething about Islam because he left the LW division on top lol.
 
