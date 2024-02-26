Blanqa Blanqua
I have not vetted this. But thought it was of interest.
You're not supposed to notice that.Why does Islam keep calling out featherweights?
He's already a giant LW, if he fights Topuria, he'd have 3 LW title defenses against Featherweights.
You mean like Conor did, over the majority of his career (minus the title defenses)??!!Why does Islam keep calling out featherweights?
He's already a giant LW, if he fights Topuria, he'd have 3 LW title defenses against Featherweights.