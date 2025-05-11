Media Islam Reacts To UFC 315 Winner - "Time To Become DOUBLE CHAMP Inshallah"

Best case for Islam

He must be ecstatic

Ilia is better then jack ..

And if he who really cares - caz he dared to be great - no risk and high reward …. Vs high risk and low reward vs ilia

I think Islam can get the take takedowns - unlike Belals half asses attempts

The real loser here is Charles Olives … now he has to get bodied brutally by ilia …. He should pull out and the ufc should make ilia vs arman for number one
 
These mouth breathers about to find out why their leader khabib would rather hospitalise himself rather than move up.

Weight classes matter. Your wrestling doesn’t work as well against bigger guys
 
Given the precedent set by the promotion in recent years, Islam’s claim to a double champ opportunity is reasonable. But damn, wish this double champ shit would end. Islam vs. Arman and JDM vs. Shavkat are more appealing. Topuria vs. Olives for next LW title shot.
 
JDM would be an easier fight for Mak than Topuria. Sloppy scrambler and clueless off his back.


Easy double champ path right there.
 
Nah, welterweight has two guys waiting like Shavkat and Brady
Perhaps even Buckley soon if he beats Usman, this fight would fuck up the division like most double champ bouts do

If Islam wants to move up, he should vacate the lightweight belt and fight one of the top contenders to earn it
 
sdpdude9 said:
Given the precedent set by the promotion in recent years, Islam's claim to a double champ opportunity is reasonable. But damn, wish this double champ shit would end. Islam vs. Arman and JDM vs. Shavkat are more appealing. Topuria vs. Olives for next LW title shot.
Click to expand...
Bro, they have been talking about Islam as double champ since 2022, not sure how this missed you, but seems like many people here have just not paid attention
 
Question said:
Nah, welterweight has two guys waiting like Shavkat and Brady
Perhaps even Buckley soon if he beats Usman, this fight would fuck up the division like most double champ bouts do

If Islam wants to move up, he should vacate the lightweight belt and fight one of the top contenders to earn it
Click to expand...
True, but no complaining is going to change this. This has been what Islam has been calling for since 2022 and the UFC brass agreed to it and it's done.
 
Question said:
Nah, welterweight has two guys waiting like Shavkat and Brady
Perhaps even Buckley soon if he beats Usman, this fight would fuck up the division like most double champ bouts do

If Islam wants to move up, he should vacate the lightweight belt and fight one of the top contenders to earn it
Click to expand...
Islam vs JDM is next. I suggest you make peace with it lol.
 
Whatever. He better drop the LW belt if he wins. Don't want to deal with that shit again
 
Question said:
Nah, welterweight has two guys waiting like Shavkat and Brady
Perhaps even Buckley soon if he beats Usman, this fight would fuck up the division like most double champ bouts do

If Islam wants to move up, he should vacate the lightweight belt and fight one of the top contenders to earn it
Click to expand...
Islam should have to fight Brady first winner gets the Shavkat/JDM winner imo.
 
