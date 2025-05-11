Inshallah means “God willing” numb nuts. Muslims would say it wasn’t God’s will.Where was Allah for Belal tonight?
Bro, they have been talking about Islam as double champ since 2022, not sure how this missed you, but seems like many people here have just not paid attentionGiven the precedent set by the promotion in recent years, Islam’s claim to a double champ opportunity is reasonable. But damn, wish this double champ shit would end. Islam vs. Arman and JDM vs. Shavkat are more appealing. Topuria vs. Olives for next LW title shot.
Bro was crossing his fingers that Belal would lose
True, but no complaining is going to change this. This has been what Islam has been calling for since 2022 and the UFC brass agreed to it and it's done.Nah, welterweight has two guys waiting like Shavkat and Brady
Perhaps even Buckley soon if he beats Usman, this fight would fuck up the division like most double champ bouts do
If Islam wants to move up, he should vacate the lightweight belt and fight one of the top contenders to earn it
Islam vs JDM is next. I suggest you make peace with it lol.Nah, welterweight has two guys waiting like Shavkat and Brady
Perhaps even Buckley soon if he beats Usman, this fight would fuck up the division like most double champ bouts do
If Islam wants to move up, he should vacate the lightweight belt and fight one of the top contenders to earn it
Islam should have to fight Brady first winner gets the Shavkat/JDM winner imo.Nah, welterweight has two guys waiting like Shavkat and Brady
Perhaps even Buckley soon if he beats Usman, this fight would fuck up the division like most double champ bouts do
If Islam wants to move up, he should vacate the lightweight belt and fight one of the top contenders to earn it
Shavkat will get his shot first, Islam should have to fight Brady for the next title shot.Islam vs JDM is next. I suggest you make peace with it lol.