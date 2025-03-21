Islam not wanting to give rematches:

Islam has always said yes mostly, and he's had more pull outs of opponents than any champ recently I can think of. He doesn't want to end up with a shitty title defense record because there are only 2 names on it because all he got were rematches.
Actually I think he's got the short end, with people pushing Charles rematch then Volk rematch (before the KO), and now Arman rematch. If you look at records of retired champs, the 2 wins over someone really doesn't boost their legacy. With Khabib they gave him a fresh matchup each time and I think they should do the same for Islam.