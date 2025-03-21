  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Islam not wanting to give rematches:

REMATCHES ARE FUNDAMENTAL IN MMA! This talk from Makhachev is just nonsense.
 
We have had WAY too many rematches... if there isn't an actual rivalry like AS vs Sonnen, Izzy vs Pereira, or DC vs Jones... its usually not exciting... Usman vs Edwards was such a boring 2 fights other than 1 exciting kick... I think a guy like Islam wants to beat enough different people to be considered a GOAT and he doesn't want to retire with 40 fights... He has 28.. I think he wants like 4 more... so every one counts.
 
I see what you did there and I agree.

Why rematch people you already soundly beat.
 
Islam has always said yes mostly, and he's had more pull outs of opponents than any champ recently I can think of. He doesn't want to end up with a shitty title defense record because there are only 2 names on it because all he got were rematches.

Actually I think he's got the short end, with people pushing Charles rematch then Volk rematch (before the KO), and now Arman rematch. If you look at records of retired champs, the 2 wins over someone really doesn't boost their legacy. With Khabib they gave him a fresh matchup each time and I think they should do the same for Islam.
 
