Islam next 2 fights are crucial for his legacy

Right now he is tied with Marty Fakenewsman with the 2nd most consecutive wins in the UFC, if he defends his belt twice he will not only break Silva's record but he will be far away from anybody at LW for defending his belt.



IMO thay would put him in a tier 2 GOAT and would break away from Khabib's shadow.



Arman and Oliveira seems to be the most obvious contenders for Islam now.