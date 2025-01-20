  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Islam next 2 fights are crucial for his legacy

Mammothman

Mammothman

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Apr 17, 2015
Messages
24,231
Reaction score
24,520
Right now he is tied with Marty Fakenewsman with the 2nd most consecutive wins in the UFC, if he defends his belt twice he will not only break Silva's record but he will be far away from anybody at LW for defending his belt.

IMO thay would put him in a tier 2 GOAT and would break away from Khabib's shadow.

Arman and Oliveira seems to be the most obvious contenders for Islam now.
 
I don't think the 2 rematches are all that compelling.

As the UFC, we need someone to beat this motherfucker lol.

Belal/Shavkat winner, Marty or maybe Ilia next imo
 
Soggust said:
I don't think the 2 rematches are all that compelling.

As the UFC, we need someone to beat this motherfucker lol.

Belal/Shavkat winner, Marty or maybe Ilia next imo
Click to expand...
Me neither, the most exciting thing would be for him to move up.

Marty is not in the conversation.
 
Young Calf Kick said:
Islam is in such a weird position now, even though half of his title defenses are against a FW moving up he’s pretty much cleaned out the division lol
Click to expand...
Maybe the winner of Justin/Hooker but that doesn't sound interesting to be honest.

The whole division is in a weird state.
 
Don't really care about the Charles rematch but Arman is without a doubt the undisputed contender. I don't know what Dana is smoking.

But yeah, beating Charles and Arman again solidifies his reign.
 
Man LW sucks ass right now. But yea, beat Arman and Oliveira again. Would be hard for any LW to top that.
 
Conor vs Islam with Khabib luring in the background on the poster.
 
Thepaintbucket said:
Don't really care about the Charles rematch but Arman is without a doubt the undisputed contender. I don't know what Dana is smoking.

But yeah, beating Charles and Arman again solidifies his reign.
Click to expand...
I can't blame Daner, Arman just fucked him up bad but probably they will book them again when they realize there is nobody interesting at LW.
 
Maybe I rate Topuria too highly, but I think he’s the real deal and could go down as an all time goat candidate if he keeps winning at the level he’s already reached. Beating Islam would cement his legacy for sure.
 
Mammothman said:
I can't blame Daner, Arman just fucked him up bad but probably they will book them again when they realize there is nobody interesting at LW.
Click to expand...

Dana has always done this to fighters who pull out of title fights. I remember when Karo pulled out against Hughes and then never got another title shot again.
 
What is a Tier 2 GOAT?

He'll be in the GOAT Convo if he can break Silva's record.

Ahead of guys like Khabib, GSP, Jones, Silva, DJ, Aldo, etc.

8 finishes in his last 9 fights is absurd.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Islam will probably lose to Arman at UFC 311...
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
5K
King in the North
King in the North
R
I was reserving this thread until Islam won, but there's much more than the LW title defense record in line
Replies
1
Views
167
Kal-El
Kal-El

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,787
Messages
56,794,077
Members
175,413
Latest member
wariuz

Share this page

Back
Top