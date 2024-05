”How can people doubt him?”



BSD dominated Poirier in the first round with his grappling. Poirier showed bad TDD and jumped on a guillotine like three times. The guillotine he never gets. He looked out of his depth and BSD blew his wad, partly because of the antibiotics he was on (staph infection), for sure.



Islam is even better grappler than BSD. His technique is world class and he’s not just wrestling you, he has submissions and a ton of tricks up his sleeve. He’s a couple notches faster than BSD, who gave Poirier a LOT of trouble.



I see Islam running through him. Poirier doesn’t have many fights left in him and this is the last chance. Unfortunately for him, he’ll come up short if Islam fights smart. And he will.