Media Islam Makhachev's Head Coach "Justin Gaethje BIGGEST Threat To Islam, Now He's NEVER Be In Title Picture"

svmr_db said:
"Never" is a stretch considering Poirier got knocked out last summer & now he's fighting for the title. Gaethje could definitely pick up 2 more wins & get another shot at it.
Click to expand...

With how this game works he could literally not have a single fight since his KO loss and then somebody gets injured and he jumps in on short notice
 
Justin will be 36 in November, so they are probably right, but it is sad that this match failed to materialize. I’d still pick Islam with confidence. That said, Arman is a bigger challenge style wise, plus it is never smart to look past the next opponent. Poirier might be an easier match-up, but he can always be dangerous.
 
Eh, Id rank Gaethje at the bottom of the list tbh. Oliveira Arman Poirier and even Chandler are all bigger threats to Islam
 
I like that response from Javier, "probably" never gonna be in the title picture so need to talk about it" lol. And yet they're fighting a guy who was on a two fight losing streak and beat the #11 guy. Gaethje is still very much in the title picture, he just needs a W and all AKA has to do is chill at LW and rack up defenses.

But I guess that doesn't fit into their plans for Islam. Take as least amount of title defenses vs the least risky fighters and then move up to WW. Paint the picture of dominance while it's a facade.

And I don't get any pleasure of saying that, I like Islam and think he beats everyone at LW. I just like to see fighters like Islam go through everyone and watch the legacies grow.
 
The only threats to Islam are those who can nullify his wrestling. I’ve never really rated Islam as a fighter. Obviously he has a great skillset, but he’s never really been tested. He wilted vs Volk in the first fight. Sure he got the finish in the second one with a sloppy headkick against 5ft4 volk, but yeah, I just don’t rate the guy. I’m not fighter bashing here either, but from what I’ve seen of him in interviews and what not, I don’t think he’s going to be a very long reigning champ. He seems to be thick. Intelligence is definitely a factor in what makes a great fighter, and all I’ve seen from Islam suggests a lack there of. Khabib was a different story altogether. He had a super dominant style and also he was very mentally sharp.
 
World eater said:
Justin will be 36 in November, so they are probably right, but it is sad that this match failed to materialize. I’d still pick Islam with confidence. That said, Arman is a bigger challenge style wise, plus it is never smart to look past the next opponent. Poirier might be an easier match-up, but he can always be dangerous.
Click to expand...

I honestly don't think that Arman is a bigger challenge. I can see why people think that considering Arman is a much better grappler than Justin. But fact of the matter is that Arman offers little threat offensively vs Islam. He's not gonna out grapple him or submit him, he's not gonna KO him either. And I think that Islam has developed and improved more since their first fight.

Justin will have more challenges on the ground. But with his power, striking and leg kicks at the least he offers much more of a threat to win the fight.
 
JKS said:
I honestly don't think that Arman is a bigger challenge. I can see why people think that considering Arman is a much better grappler than Justin. But fact of the matter is that Arman offers little threat offensively vs Islam. He's not gonna out grapple him or submit him, he's not gonna KO him either. And I think that Islam has developed and improved more since their first fight.

Justin will have more challenges on the ground. But with his power, striking and leg kicks at the least he offers much more of a threat to win the fight.
Click to expand...
I would agree with everything but the the ko part. Pretty much the only way I see these guys beating Islam is by pressuring him and then ko-ing while he is retreating. Not saying Arman will be able to do it, but I think he has a slightly better chance than Justin and Dustin because he won’t be so wary of the grappling threat.
 
World eater said:
I would agree with everything but the the ko part. Pretty much the only way I see these guys beating Islam is by pressuring him and then ko-ing while he is retreating. Not saying Arman will be able to do it, but I think he has a slightly better chance than Justin and Dustin because he won’t be so wary of the grappling threat.
Click to expand...

I can see Justin clipping him on a counter shot. Volk got him like that when he was pressuring. And Justin is pretty solid on the counter, even in his fight with Khabib he landed some big shots. I don't think Islam would have stood up to those punches.
 
Like that wasn’t exactly what they wanted. Cherry picking, ducking, home field advantage demanding, walking, talking, arrogant clown.

If Islam sits on the sidelines long enough.. The most dangerous opponents end up knocking eachother out of getting title fights.

1714335322827.gif
 
JKS said:
I like that response from Javier, "probably" never gonna be in the title picture so need to talk about it" lol. And yet they're fighting a guy who was on a two fight losing streak and beat the #11 guy. Gaethje is still very much in the title picture, he just needs a W and all AKA has to do is chill at LW and rack up defenses.

But I guess that doesn't fit into their plans for Islam. Take as least amount of title defenses vs the least risky fighters and then move up to WW. Paint the picture of dominance while it's a facade.

And I don't get any pleasure of saying that, I like Islam and think he beats everyone at LW. I just like to see fighters like Islam go through everyone and watch the legacies grow.
Click to expand...
Poirier was never on a two-fight losing streak, and Islam never opposed fighting anyone on June the 1st, Poirier is the only one who stepped forward
 
JKS said:
I like that response from Javier, "probably" never gonna be in the title picture so need to talk about it" lol. And yet they're fighting a guy who was on a two fight losing streak and beat the #11 guy. Gaethje is still very much in the title picture, he just needs a W and all AKA has to do is chill at LW and rack up defenses.

But I guess that doesn't fit into their plans for Islam. Take as least amount of title defenses vs the least risky fighters and then move up to WW. Paint the picture of dominance while it's a facade.

And I don't get any pleasure of saying that, I like Islam and think he beats everyone at LW. I just like to see fighters like Islam go through everyone and watch the legacies grow.
Click to expand...

Are we just going to pretend like Arman didn't just say No to fighting Islam again and UFC chose to put an undercooked Volk in there instead of Gamrot who was fully fit and had a proper training camp?
 
Marko Polo said:
The only threats to Islam are those who can nullify his wrestling. I’ve never really rated Islam as a fighter. Obviously he has a great skillset, but he’s never really been tested. He wilted vs Volk in the first fight. Sure he got the finish in the second one with a sloppy headkick against 5ft4 volk, but yeah, I just don’t rate the guy. I’m not fighter bashing here either, but from what I’ve seen of him in interviews and what not, I don’t think he’s going to be a very long reigning champ. He seems to be thick. Intelligence is definitely a factor in what makes a great fighter, and all I’ve seen from Islam suggests a lack there of. Khabib was a different story altogether. He had a super dominant style and also he was very mentally sharp.
Click to expand...
Yeah all these PHD alumni becoming great fighters.....

:rolleyes:
 
The way Islam and his corner have been looking past Dustin gives me the feeling he's gonna lose.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AmbassadorFright
Do we really need Makhachev vs Gaethje
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
3K
corrupted
corrupted
fortheo
Media BSD's Manager on how the fight with Poirier came to be, and comments on Islam
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
JoeRowe
UFC's Path to Conor vs Gaethje for the LW Belt
Replies
16
Views
692
Paolo Delutis
Paolo Delutis
AmbassadorFright
Dustin Poirier's 3rd title shot is even more undeserved and stupid than Colby's 3rd.
3 4 5
Replies
91
Views
2K
Dionysian
Dionysian

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,242
Messages
55,477,427
Members
174,787
Latest member
Bahadir34

Share this page

Back
Top