I like that response from Javier, "probably" never gonna be in the title picture so need to talk about it" lol. And yet they're fighting a guy who was on a two fight losing streak and beat the #11 guy. Gaethje is still very much in the title picture, he just needs a W and all AKA has to do is chill at LW and rack up defenses.



But I guess that doesn't fit into their plans for Islam. Take as least amount of title defenses vs the least risky fighters and then move up to WW. Paint the picture of dominance while it's a facade.



And I don't get any pleasure of saying that, I like Islam and think he beats everyone at LW. I just like to see fighters like Islam go through everyone and watch the legacies grow.