"Never" is a stretch considering Poirier got knocked out last summer & now he's fighting for the title. Gaethje could definitely pick up 2 more wins & get another shot at it.
Justin will be 36 in November, so they are probably right, but it is sad that this match failed to materialize. I’d still pick Islam with confidence. That said, Arman is a bigger challenge style wise, plus it is never smart to look past the next opponent. Poirier might be an easier match-up, but he can always be dangerous.
I would agree with everything but the the ko part. Pretty much the only way I see these guys beating Islam is by pressuring him and then ko-ing while he is retreating. Not saying Arman will be able to do it, but I think he has a slightly better chance than Justin and Dustin because he won’t be so wary of the grappling threat.I honestly don't think that Arman is a bigger challenge. I can see why people think that considering Arman is a much better grappler than Justin. But fact of the matter is that Arman offers little threat offensively vs Islam. He's not gonna out grapple him or submit him, he's not gonna KO him either. And I think that Islam has developed and improved more since their first fight.
Justin will have more challenges on the ground. But with his power, striking and leg kicks at the least he offers much more of a threat to win the fight.
Poirier was never on a two-fight losing streak, and Islam never opposed fighting anyone on June the 1st, Poirier is the only one who stepped forwardI like that response from Javier, "probably" never gonna be in the title picture so need to talk about it" lol. And yet they're fighting a guy who was on a two fight losing streak and beat the #11 guy. Gaethje is still very much in the title picture, he just needs a W and all AKA has to do is chill at LW and rack up defenses.
But I guess that doesn't fit into their plans for Islam. Take as least amount of title defenses vs the least risky fighters and then move up to WW. Paint the picture of dominance while it's a facade.
And I don't get any pleasure of saying that, I like Islam and think he beats everyone at LW. I just like to see fighters like Islam go through everyone and watch the legacies grow.
Yeah all these PHD alumni becoming great fighters.....The only threats to Islam are those who can nullify his wrestling. I’ve never really rated Islam as a fighter. Obviously he has a great skillset, but he’s never really been tested. He wilted vs Volk in the first fight. Sure he got the finish in the second one with a sloppy headkick against 5ft4 volk, but yeah, I just don’t rate the guy. I’m not fighter bashing here either, but from what I’ve seen of him in interviews and what not, I don’t think he’s going to be a very long reigning champ. He seems to be thick. Intelligence is definitely a factor in what makes a great fighter, and all I’ve seen from Islam suggests a lack there of. Khabib was a different story altogether. He had a super dominant style and also he was very mentally sharp.