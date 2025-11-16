Islam Makhachev's 16 fight winstreak are more umpressive then Anderson Silva's

Islam just did what many thought impossible, and stands now equal with Anderson Silva. But not only that, the oppostion he faced does not compare.

Ends Oliveira's reign and winstreak
Ends Volk's huge winstreak, never been the same since
Ends JDM 10 year undefeated winstreak
His 16th win is a double champ fight and dominates 50-45.

Wonder where our model will put Islam in the GOAT rankings, running it now!

Nothing but respect, and history is still beeing written!
 
Both are impressive, but Anderson's run was more memorable because of his style.

front-kick-anderson-silva.gif



4lVs6I.gif
 
Silva had some weak competition back then. Remember when Leben said he was going to welcome Silva to the UFC and then he got embarrassed.
 
Ehhh

As far as his opponents accolades go, yeah, Islam is beating more accomplished guys. Id agree with that

But Silva had ***aura*** that just cannot be matched or surpassed, not the way Islam fights. Even Khabib only had it due to being undefeated.
 
Jon Jones has had the real record by far for a decade so who cares who's in the very distant 2nd.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Both are impressive, but Anderson's run was more memorable because of his style.

You are right about his style, but besides this fight where he could not lock in a finish, Islam had very entertaining fights, Volk 1, Poirier, and devastating early finishes too with Moicano, Volk2, Oliveira...
Silva could also have been a double champ at his prime no doubt
 
Recency bias. People are so quick and eager to get fighters like Anderson Silva out of here - it's insane. We have to have more reverence for our legends, if we want people to take this sport seriously. Fans of other sports defend their legends to the death, to the point where you have to have accomplished like double what they did to be considered greater. With MMA fans, you can have less than half the numbers-- like in this case, and people will already say you're greater. I don't get it.
 
Last edited:
I wonder if Islam will showboat and gets embarrassingly KOed like Anderson did going for 17.
 
