Islam Makhachev's 16 fight winstreak are more umpressive then Anderson Silva's

Islam just did what many thought impossible, and stands now equal with Anderson Silva. But not only that, the oppostion he faced does not compare.
Ends Oliveira's reign and winstreak
Ends Volk's huge winstreak, never been the same since
Ends JDM 10 year undefeated winstreak
His 16th win is a double champ fight and dominates 50-45.
Wonder where our model will put Islam in the GOAT rankings, running it now!
Nothing but respect, and history is still beeing written!
